Danielle Fishel’s Net Worth

Danielle Fishel, best known for her iconic role as Topanga Lawrence on the beloved sitcom Boy Meets World, has an estimated net worth of $4 million. Over her extensive career, Fishel became a household name and earned a place in pop culture history. Her portrayal of Topanga in both Boy Meets World and its spinoff Girl Meets World has made her a familiar face to audiences across generations.

Danielle Fishel Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth May 5, 1981 Place of Birth Mesa, Arizona Nationality American Profession Actor

Early Life

Danielle Fishel was born on May 5, 1981, in Mesa, Arizona, to Jennifer, a personal manager, and Rick, a former president of the global medical technology company Masimo. She grew up in California and graduated from Calabasas High School in 1999. After prioritizing her acting career in her youth, Fishel later returned to education, enrolling at California State University, Fullerton, where she earned her degree in 2013.

Career

Fishel started acting in community theater productions as a child, which led to her appearance in television commercials and voiceover roles. Her first television appearance came in a 1992 episode of Full House, followed by another appearance the following year. However, her breakout moment came in 1993 when she was cast as Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World. Initially intended as a minor role, Topanga quickly became one of the show’s central characters and the love interest of the protagonist, Cory Matthews, played by Ben Savage. The show ran for seven seasons, solidifying Fishel’s fame.

Also Read: Clay Matthews Net Worth

In 2014, Fishel reprised her role as Topanga in the Disney Channel spinoff Girl Meets World, which followed the lives of Cory and Topanga as adults. The series ran for three seasons, from 2014 to 2017.

Hosting and Television Roles

Beyond her acting career, Fishel ventured into hosting, with notable roles including MTV’s Say What? Karaoke and Style Network’s satirical pop culture show The Dish. She also made guest appearances on various TV shows such as Gravity Falls and The Masked Singer.

Television Directing

Fishel expanded her career into directing, working on several Disney Channel shows. She directed episodes of Girl Meets World, Sydney to the Max, Raven’s Home, Coop & Cami Ask the World, and The Villains of Valley View, showcasing her versatility behind the camera.

Film Career

Fishel’s film career includes roles in National Lampoon Presents Dorm Daze (2003) and its sequel, National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006). She also starred in the horror film Gamebox 1.0 and voiced a character in the animated comedy The Chosen One. In 2015, she appeared in Boiling Pot, a film tackling racism during Barack Obama’s presidential campaign.

Personal Life

In 2013, Danielle Fishel married Tim Belusko, but the couple divorced in 2016. In 2018, she married Jensen Karp, a writer, actor, and producer. Together, they have two sons.

Real Estate

In 2019, Danielle and her husband Jensen purchased a home in Woodland Hills, California, for $1.7 million. The property is located near Topanga Canyon, amusingly close to the fictional Topanga from Boy Meets World.

Danielle Fishel Net Worth

Danielle Fishel net worth is $4 million.