Danny Bonaduce Net Worth

Danny Bonaduce is an American television and radio personality, professional wrestler, and former child actor with a net worth of $5 million. Bonaduce is best known for his role as Danny Partridge in the iconic sitcom “The Partridge Family.” He has since explored various professional interests, including radio and wrestling, and appeared in multiple television shows.

Early Life

Born on August 13, 1959, in Broomall, Pennsylvania, Bonaduce was introduced to the entertainment world by his father, TV writer and producer Joseph Bonaduce. Despite his father’s success, their relationship was emotionally and physically abusive. Bonaduce started acting young, with a minor appearance in “Bewitched” before landing his role in “The Partridge Family” at age 10.

Danny Bonaduce Career

Bonaduce’s career began with his role as Danny Partridge in “The Partridge Family,” a position he held from 1970 to 1974. He later received a Former Child Star “Lifetime Achievement Award” from the Young Artist Foundation for his work on the show. After “The Partridge Family,” he appeared in the movie “Corvette Summer” and the television series “CHiPs.”

During the 1980s, his acting career slowed, and he faced struggles with substance abuse. However, he made a comeback in the 1990s with appearances in popular series like “Married…with Children,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” and “Monk.” He also hosted his own talk show, “Danny!,” in 1995 and co-hosted “The Other Half” alongside Mario Lopez, Dick Clark, and Dr. Jan Adams.

In 2005, Bonaduce starred in the VH1 reality show “Breaking Bonaduce,” which followed his tumultuous relationship with his wife. He also participated in various reality shows as a guest, judge, and commentator, including “I Know My Kid’s a Star” and “TruTV Presents: World’s Dumbest.”

Radio Career

Following a decline in his acting career, Bonaduce found success in radio. He became an on-air personality at numerous stations across the country, starting with an overnight shift at WEGX-FM in Philadelphia. He later hosted “The Danny Bonaduce Show” in Chicago from 1994 to 1996 and co-hosted another show in Detroit from 1996 to 1998. He briefly worked at Big 105 WBIX in New York City before joining “The Adam Carolla Show” in 2007. In 2008, he was given a solo show, “Broadcasting Bonaduce,” until the station changed its format. He later co-hosted a morning show in Seattle in 2011.

Wrestling and Boxing

Bonaduce also pursued an interest in combat sports, earning a black belt in karate and participating in boxing and wrestling events. He made his professional wrestling debut in 1994 at the Spring Stampede in Chicago and later participated in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling’s Lockdown event and Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling.

In the mid-2000s, Bonaduce began boxing in charity events, winning matches against Donny Osmond and Brady Barry Williams. He also won a knockout match against “Reverend” Bob Levy in 2008 and had a majority draw in a 2009 match against retired baseball player Jose Canseco.

Personal Life

Bonaduce has been married three times. His first marriage to Setsuko Hattori lasted from 1985 to 1988. In 1990, he married Gretchen Hillmar on a blind date, and the couple had two children before divorcing in 2007. Their marriage was heavily portrayed on the reality show “Breaking Bonaduce.” In 2010, Bonaduce married Amy Railsback, who now manages his career. They split their time between homes in Seattle and Los Angeles.

Legal Issues

Bonaduce had several run-ins with the law in his early 30s. In 1990, he was arrested in Florida for attempting to buy cocaine. A year later, he was arrested for robbery and battery after assaulting a prostitute. In a public altercation at the Fox Reality Awards, Bonaduce threw “Survivor” contestant Jonny Fairplay over his head, resulting in injuries to Fairplay. Charges against Bonaduce were dropped after it was determined he acted in self-defense.

Real Estate

In March 2019, Bonaduce and his wife listed a Hollywood condo for $1.05 million, which they had bought in 2007 for $825,000. They also own a home in Los Feliz, California, occasionally listed for $5 million, purchased for $2.6 million. In September 2023, they sold a home in Seattle for $1.5 million.

