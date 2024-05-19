Danny Duncan, a prominent YouTuber, boasts a net worth of $50 million. Renowned for his sketch comedy and prank videos, Duncan has built a massive online following since launching his channel in 2014. His engaging content has garnered over four million subscribers and more than 800 million views, contributing significantly to his financial success. In addition to his YouTube earnings, Duncan has created the popular merchandise brand Virginity Rocks and co-founded Ketnipz with teenage cartoonist Harry Hambley. In a 2023 interview, Duncan revealed that his lifetime earnings from social media channels and merchandise amount to roughly $150 million.

Danny Duncan Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth July 27, 1992 Place of Birth Englewood, Florida Nationality American Profession You Tuber

Early Life

Born Gary Winthrope on July 27, 1992, in Englewood, Florida, Duncan was raised by his mother and has a sister and a half-brother. He graduated from Lemon Bay High School in 2010 and briefly attended college before dropping out to work at Walgreens.

Athletics

Duncan was active in long-distance running during high school and continued his athletic pursuits post-graduation. In 2014, he gained recognition for participating in a triathlon and a 5k race. Leveraging his athletic experience, he volunteered as a coach for the Florida Elite Track Club and trained professional skateboarders.

YouTube Career

Duncan launched his YouTube channel in early 2014, initially creating skateboarding videos and collaborating with fellow YouTubers Chris Chann and Andrew Hales. His channel gained significant traction with the 2016 video “Falling With 30,000 Pennies,” which was his first to surpass one million views. Duncan’s popularity continued to soar with his prank and sketch comedy videos, as well as his vlogs.

Some of his most popular videos include “Surprising My Sister With A New Car!,” “Grocery Shopping With Danny Duncan 4,” and “He Almost Died Pier Jumping.” He has amassed over four million subscribers on YouTube.

Controversies

Duncan’s online presence has not been without controversy. He faced backlash for a video where he drove a pickup truck with a custom-made pool in the back on the highway, leading to charges for endangering safety. Another controversial moment was when he jokingly gifted his mother a giant phallic mailbox.

Business Ventures

Capitalizing on his online fame, Duncan has ventured into various business initiatives. His most notable enterprise is the Virginity Rocks merchandise brand, trademarked in 2018. The brand, which humorously promotes virginity, includes hoodies, T-shirts, shorts, hats, and more, and is sold in Zumiez stores. Duncan has also worked with Killer Merch, which designs and produces products for online personalities and celebrities. Additionally, he co-founded the clothing brand Ketnipz with Harry Hambley, featuring the viral “bean” character as its mascot.

Real Estate

In 2019, Duncan purchased a mansion in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles for approximately $3.5 million. The 4,302-square-foot home features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a screening room, a wine cellar, a games room, and a rooftop deck with panoramic views of the area.

