Danny Elfman, an American composer, singer, songwriter, and actor, has an estimated net worth of $50 million. Renowned as the lead singer and songwriter for the rock band Oingo Boingo (1979-1995), Elfman has also achieved fame for his extensive work in scoring music for numerous television shows and films. His impressive portfolio includes over 100 feature films, with notable collaborations with director Tim Burton, scoring films such as “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” (1985), “Batman” (1989), “Edward Scissorhands” (1990), and “Big Fish” (2003). Additionally, he composed iconic theme music for TV shows like “The Simpsons” (1989) and “Desperate Housewives” (2004).

Danny Elfman Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth May 29, 1953 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Composer, Singer, Songwriter, Actor

Early Life

Born Daniel Robert Elfman on May 29, 1953, in Los Angeles, California, Elfman grew up in a Jewish household with his mother Blossom (a teacher and writer), father Milton (a teacher and Air Force veteran), and brother Richard, an actor, journalist, and musician. As a child, Elfman developed a passion for film scores while frequenting local cinemas. Despite being rejected from his elementary school orchestra, he discovered his love for music in high school through friends who introduced him to jazz and classical composers like Stravinsky.

Also Read: Danny Bonaduce Net Worth

After graduating early, Elfman traveled around the world, playing violin with the musical theater group Le Grand Magic Circus in France and spending 10 months in Africa. Upon returning to Los Angeles, he joined his brother’s street troupe, The Mystic Knights of the Oingo Boingo, and later attended classes in Indonesian music at CalArts.

Danny Elfman Career

Elfman’s career took off with The Mystic Knights of the Oingo Boingo, which evolved into the new wave band Oingo Boingo. The band released eight studio albums between 1981 and 1994. Elfman caught the attention of Tim Burton and Paul Reubens, who asked him to score the 1985 film “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” launching his career as a film composer.

Throughout the late 1980s and 1990s, Elfman composed scores for numerous films, including “Beetlejuice” (1988), “Batman” (1989), “Edward Scissorhands” (1990), “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993), and “Men in Black” (1997). He continued his prolific output into the 2000s and 2010s, scoring films like “Spider-Man” (2002), “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005), “Alice in Wonderland” (2010), and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015).

Elfman’s television work includes composing the theme music for “The Simpsons,” which has earned him substantial royalties, and “Desperate Housewives,” for which he won a Primetime Emmy Award. He has also scored episodes for various TV shows and composed music for stage performances, such as “Danny Elfman’s Music from the Films of Tim Burton” at the Royal Albert Hall.

Personal Life

Elfman has been married twice. His first marriage to Geri Eisenmenger produced two daughters, Lola (born 1979) and Mali (born 1984). He later married actress Bridget Fonda in 2003, and they have a son, Oliver, born in 2005. Elfman has openly identified as an atheist since his early teens and is a supporter of political causes, including producing a video for Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Real Estate

Elfman and Fonda have made significant investments in real estate. They purchased a home in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles in 2000 for $2.13 million, which they extensively renovated. They later acquired the neighboring property and listed the combined estate for $14.6 million in 2020. They also own a ranch in Santa Barbara, acquired in the mid-1990s, and in 2021, they bought two side-by-side homes in Encino, California, for a combined $8 million.

Danny Elfman Awards

Elfman has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including four Academy Award nominations and multiple Grammy and Emmy nominations. He has won a Grammy for the “Batman” theme, an Emmy for “Desperate Housewives,” and several Saturn Awards for his work on films like “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Spider-Man.” Additionally, he has been honored with the Richard Kirk Career Achievement Award and inducted into the Online Film & Television Association Film Hall of Fame.

Danny Elfman Net Worth

Danny Elfman net worth is $50 million.