Darajani Gogo Football Club and Football Kenya Federation (FKF), through their advocates, signed a consent on 19 November 2026 in Judicial Review Miscellaneous Application No. E020 of 2026 before the High Court at Machakos. The club’s advocate filed the consent last night.

Once the Court adopts the consent, FKF will be free to start the 2026/27 National Super League (NSL) season immediately for all other participating clubs, while Darajani Gogo FC will retain its NSL membership pending resolution of its application before the Court.

The signed consent expressly provides that Darajani Gogo FC shall not be relegated from the NSL pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application.

Darajani Gogo FC has challenged FKF’s application of different rules to promotion and relegation in the same league and season.

The club’s position is that FKF applied the 2019 rules to hold a promotion playoff from the NSL to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL), then relied on the 2025 rules to relegate Darajani Gogo from the NSL.

The club finished 17th out of 20 teams in the 2025/26 season.

It maintains that it would have automatically retained its NSL place under the 2019 rules, which provided for relegation of only the bottom three teams.

On October 23, 2026, the Court granted Darajani Gogo leave to seek an order of mandamus compelling FKF to reinstate the club to the 2026/27 NSL fixture list.

The Court stayed the start of the season and preserved Darajani Gogo’s status as an active NSL member club until the substantive application is heard and determined. It also gave the parties liberty to pursue an amicable resolution.

At the most recent mention on the morning of 19 November, Darajani Gogo’s advocate informed the Court that settlement discussions were ongoing.

FKF’s advocate was absent. The Court set a further mention for Wednesday, 25 November 2026, and the conservatory orders remained in force.

When filing the signed consent last night, the club’s advocates requested its adoption as an order of the Court.

*Terms submitted for adoption*

• The stay on commencement of the 2026/27 NSL season would be discharged as against all other participating clubs in the NSL.

• Darajani Gogo FC would retain its NSL membership and be protected from relegation pending determination of the substantive application. Its participation in NSL fixtures would depend on the Court’s final determination.

• To avoid prejudice to Darajani Gogo, both parties have agreed to seek directions for the Court to hear and determine the substantive application within the shortest time possible.

• The parties agreed to the variation in good faith to facilitate the development of football in Kenya and allow the NSL season to begin. Neither party admits liability. The consent provides for no order as to costs.

Darajani Gogo affirms that it remains open to an amicable resolution with FKF.

If the parties cannot reach a settlement, the club will continue pursuing its application through to full determination, including its request for reinstatement to the NSL fixture list during the season.

We at Darajani Gogo extend special thanks to our advocate, Ilham Hisham Said, Partner at SILK Advocates, for representing Darajani Gogo before the Court and for her work with FKF’s counsel in securing this consent.

We also thank our players, technical staff, fans, partners, sponsors and well-wishers for their patience and continued support. The club will provide further updates as the matter progresses and the Court gives directions.

Founded in 2014 in the Darajani area of Kibra informal settlement, Darajani Gogo FC is a community club that uses football to help young people build a future away from gang violence, crime and drug abuse. The club began competing in the Sub-County League in 2015 and rose through six levels of Kenyan football to reach the 2nd tier National Super League (NSL), where it recorded its best finish of fourth place in the 2024/25 season. Its motto, “Playing for Change,” continues to guide its work with young people and the community in Kibra.