Daryl Hall, an American singer, keyboardist, guitarist, songwriter, and producer, boasts a net worth of $70 million. Renowned as one half of the iconic musical duo Hall & Oates, alongside John Oates, Hall & Oates stands as the most successful musical duo in history, having sold over 40 million records worldwide.

Daryl Hall Net Worth $70 Million Date of Birth October 11, 1946 Place of Birth Pottstown, Pennsylvania Nationality American Profession Singer, Keyboardist, Guitarist, Songwriter, Producer

Early Life

Daryl Franklin Hohl, known by his stage name Daryl Hall, was born on October 11, 1946, in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Hall’s musical journey began in high school, where he formed the vocal group the Temptones. He continued his musical pursuits at Temple University in Philadelphia, where he met John Oates in 1967. The duo formed a working relationship and signed their first recording contract in 1972.

Hall & Oates

Signed in the early 1970s, Hall & Oates became the best-selling duo in music history, reaching the pinnacle of their fame from the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s. They achieved six U.S. No. 1 singles from six multi-platinum albums, with hits such as “Rich Girl” and “Maneater.”

Daryl Hall’s Solo Career

Hall’s solo career is also notable, with five solo albums to his name. These include “Sacred Songs” (1980) and “Three Hearts in the Happy Ending Machine” (1986), which featured the hit single “Dreamtime.” He has collaborated with various artists, including Robert Fripp and Dusty Springfield, contributing significantly to their works.

Live from Daryl’s House

Since 2007, Hall has hosted “Live from Daryl’s House,” an online show where he performs with various artists, further showcasing his versatility and passion for music.

Catalog Sale and John Oates Dispute

In November 2023, Daryl sued John over the latter’s intention to sell a portion of his share of their joint venture to the music rights investment fund Primary Wave. Daryl sought a restraining order to prevent the sale and stop John from performing some of the duo’s songs in his own concerts. Primary Wave already owns a significant interest in Oates’ share in their joint venture, Whole Oates Enterprises. In 2007, Primary Wave reportedly paid between $25 and $50 million for its interest.

Hall and Oates’ Rise to Fame

Hall & Oates joined Atlantic Records in 1972, releasing their debut studio album “Whole Oats.” Their subsequent albums with Atlantic, “Abandoned Luncheonette” (1973) and “War Babies” (1974), did not achieve commercial success, leading to their departure from the label. However, signing with RCA Records marked their breakthrough, achieving widespread fame and recognition.

Also Read: Danny Bonaduce Net Worth

Hall & Oates released 18 studio albums, selling an estimated 40 million records. They were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003 and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.

Solo Music Projects

In addition to his work with Hall & Oates, Hall has an extensive solo career. His debut solo album, “Sacred Songs,” was released in 1980. He has released several more solo albums, including “Three Hearts in the Happy Ending Machine” (1986) and “Laughing Down Crying” (2011). Hall has also collaborated with artists like Diana Ross and contributed to various projects.

Television Shows and Other Ventures

Hall is passionate about restoring historical homes in the United States and England. In 2014, he starred in the DIY Network’s “Daryl’s Restoration Over-Hall,” documenting his work on one of his properties. His online show “Live from Daryl’s House” has featured numerous artists since 2007.

Real Estate Investments

Daryl Hall has owned several impressive properties. Notably, he owned a 245-acre estate in Millerton, New York, where he filmed “Live from Daryl’s House.” He also purchased the oldest home in Maine, the Bray House, in 2008, and has properties in Connecticut and London. Hall previously owned a property in the Bahamas.

Personal Life

Hall was married to his first wife, Bryna Lublin, from 1969 to 1972. He had a long-term relationship with songwriter Sara Allen, ending in 2001. In 2009, he married Amanda Aspinall, divorcing in 2015. Hall has one biological child, a son named Darren Hall, with Andrea Zabloski.

Daryl Hall Net Worth

Daryl Hall net worth is $70 million.