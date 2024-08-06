Daryl Hannah Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Actress

Daryl Hannah is an American actress known for her roles in iconic films such as Blade Runner, Splash and Kill Bill: Vol. 2.

She began her career in The Fury and has been active in both mainstream and independent cinema.

Beyond acting, Hannah is a committed environmental activist, producing content for her blog DHLoveLife and advocating for sustainable living and human rights issues.

Siblings

Daryl has a sister named Page Hannah, who is also an actress.

Page has appeared in various television shows and films, including The Last of the High Kings and The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption.

While she has not achieved the same level of fame as Daryl, Page has carved out her own niche in the entertainment industry and has been involved in several independent projects.

Daryl also has a brother named Don Hannah, who is less publicly known than his sisters and has primarily stayed out of the spotlight.

Don has worked in various capacities, but detailed information about his career is limited. He is known to be supportive of his sisters and their careers.

In addition to her siblings, Daryl has a half-sister named Tanya Wexler, who shares a different mother.

Tanya is a director and producer recognized for her work on films such as Hysteria and Buffaloed.

She has received acclaim for her contributions to cinema, particularly in the realm of female-driven narratives.

Career

Hannah has had a long and successful career as an actress, spanning over four decades.

She made her film debut in 1978 with a supporting role in The Fury and gained widespread recognition for her roles in films like Blade Runner and Splash.

Hannah’s talent and versatility allowed her to take on diverse roles in various genres, including dramas like Wall Street, comedies such as Roxanne and action films like Kill Bill: Vol. 2, for which she won a Saturn Award for her portrayal of the one-eyed assassin Elle Driver.

Also Read: Garrett Hedlund Siblings: Meet Nathaniel and Amanda

Despite a gradual decline in her Hollywood presence, Hannah has remained active in the industry, appearing in television shows like Sense8 and The Now.

She has also ventured into directing, writing, and producing, helming projects like the musical film Paradox and the documentary A Band A Brotherhood A Barn, which earned her a Grammy Award nomination for Best Music Film.

Beyond her acting career, Hannah has been a passionate advocate for environmental causes, using her platform to raise awareness and promote sustainable living.

She has been arrested multiple times for her activism and has served as an executive producer on documentaries like Greedy Lying Bastards.

Awards and accolades

Hannah has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her career, highlighting her talent and contributions to both film and environmental activism.

She won the Best Actress Saturn Award for her role in Splash and later received the Best Supporting Actress Saturn Award for her performance in Kill Bill: Vol. 2.

Additionally, Hannah was honored with the Influencer of the Year Award by the National Biodiesel Board in 2004, recognizing her commitment to environmental issues.

Hannah’s role in Kill Bill: Vol. 2 also earned her the Best Fight award at the MTV Movie Awards in 2005, showcasing her impact in the action genre.

In 2010, she received the Special Golden Camera 300 at the Manaki Brothers Film Festival, further acknowledging her contributions to cinema.

More recently, in 2023, she was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Music Film for her work on A Band a Brotherhood a Barn.

Beyond her acting accolades, Hannah has been recognized for her environmental activism.

She received the Ongoing Commitment Award from the Environmental Media Awards in 2004, as well as awards for Environmental Activism and Environmental Preservation in 2006.

While not formal awards, her portrayal of the one-eyed assassin Elle Driver in Kill Bill: Vol. 2 was critically acclaimed, earning her several nominations for Best Supporting Actress from various organizations, including the Satellite Awards, Italian Online Movie Awards, Golden Schmoes Awards and Awards Circuit Community Awards.

These honors reflect both her artistic achievements and her dedication to important social and environmental causes.