Daryl Sabara Net Worth

Daryl Sabara, an American actor, comedian, voice artist, and former child star, has a net worth of $5 million. He is best known for his role as Juni Cortez in the “Spy Kids” film series. Throughout his career, Sabara has also worked on numerous television shows and films.

Early Life

Daryl Sabara was born on June 14, 1992, in Torrance, California. He was raised by his mother, a social worker in Los Angeles, alongside his fraternal twin brother, who is also an actor. Of Russian, Jewish, and German descent, Sabara began acting at a very young age, making his debut in 1996.

Daryl Sabara Career

Sabara’s breakout roles came with appearances on popular television shows such as “Murphy Brown,” “Life’s Work,” “Will & Grace,” and “Friends.” He has also been heavily involved in voiceover work, notably voicing the main character, Hero Boy, in the 2004 animated film “The Polar Express.”

In 2009, Sabara co-starred in “April Showers,” a film written and directed by a survivor of the 1999 Columbine High School massacre. He also played Peter Cratchit in the 2009 adaptation of “A Christmas Carol.” From 2005 to 2012, he had a recurring role as Tim Scottson in the Showtime TV series “Weeds.”

Personal Life

Daryl Sabara began dating singer/songwriter Meghan Trainor in July 2016. The couple married in December 2018 and welcomed their first child in February 2021.

Real Estate

In 2016, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara purchased a home in Toluca Lake, California, for just under $5 million. They sold this property in July 2021 for $5.5 million. In the same year, Trainor bought a home in Valley Village, California, for $1.7 million.

In December 2020, the couple acquired a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Encino, California, for $6.6 million. This mansion, previously owned by a hip-hop producer and artist, features a state-of-the-art recording studio.

