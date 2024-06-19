Data Protection Authority Issues Warning Against Sharing Phone Numbers on Social Media Without Consent

The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner has cautioned Kenyans against sharing personal information, such as phone numbers, on social media platforms.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the commission highlighted a recent trend where individuals are collecting and sharing critical personal details of specific groups of citizens online.

Authorities emphasized that this practice violates data protection laws and policies.

“The commission has established the worrying trend of consolidating and sharing of information (names, telephone numbers, location, and details of family members) of a certain category of citizens,” it said.

The Data Protection Act 2019 establishes that a civil registration entity must seek consent from a data subject for processing personal data at the time the personal data is collected.

The Act also requires the data processing entity to notify the data subject or obtain consent from the owner before processing any data.

Similarly, Article 31 of the Constitution of Kenya guarantees every person the right to privacy, which includes the right to be free from unauthorized searches of their person, home, or property, as well as the seizure of their possessions. The article further stipulates that information pertaining to family or private affairs should not be unduly required or disclosed.

“Given the foregoing, the office wishes to advise members of the public to refrain from further sharing of personal information which infringes on an individual’s right to privacy.”

Last week, Kenyans shared telephone numbers of politicians urging them to Reject the Finance Bill 2024.