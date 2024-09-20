Dave Franco Siblings: All About James and Tom Franco

Dave Franco is an American actor and filmmaker.

His parents are Betsy Franco, a writer and editor, and Douglas Eugene Franco, who managed a Silicon Valley business.

His heritage includes Portuguese, Swedish, and Jewish roots.

Dave began his acting career with a role in the TV series 7th Heaven and gained recognition through his performances in films like Superbad and Charlie St. Cloud.

In addition to acting, he made his directorial debut with the horror film The Rental, which starred his wife, actress Alison Brie

Siblings

Dave has two older siblings, namely James Franco and Tom Franco.

James, born in 1978, is a well-known actor and filmmaker recognized for his roles in films like 127 Hours and The Disaster Artist.

He gained fame through the television series Freaks and Geeks and has also worked as a director and professor.

Tom, born in 1980, is less prominent in the film industry compared to his brothers.

He is primarily focused on visual arts and runs the Firehouse Art Collective, participating in various gallery shows.

All three brothers were raised in a creatively stimulating environment in Palo Alto, California, where their parents encouraged their artistic pursuits.

Career

Dave began his career with small roles in films like Superbad and Charlie St. Cloud.

He gained recognition for his role as Eric Molson in the 2012 comedy 21 Jump Street, which marked a significant breakthrough in his career.

Following this, Dave starred in several successful films including Fright Night, Now You See Me and its sequel Now You See Me 2, as well as Neighbors and its sequel Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.

Franco also showcased his versatility in various genres, appearing in the zombie romance film Warm Bodies and the social media thriller Nerve.

In 2017, he starred in The Disaster Artist, directed by his brother James Franco, where he portrayed Greg Sestero, a role that received critical acclaim.

In addition to acting, Franco made his directorial debut with the horror film The Rental, which featured his wife, Alison Brie.

Awards and accolades

Dave has received several awards and nominations throughout his career, highlighting his talent in both acting and production.

He won the MTV Movie Award for Best On-Screen Duo in 2015, shared with Zac Efron for their performance in Neighbors.

Additionally, Dave was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award in 2022 for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series as a producer on Pam & Tommy.

He also received a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award in 2022 for Best Film as part of the team behind Zola.

Other accolades include nominations at the Teen Choice Awards and the Young Hollywood Awards, where he won the Fan Favorite award in 2013.

Dave’s performances in various films have earned him recognition, and he continues to be a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, showcasing his versatility as both an actor and a director.

Personal life

Dave is married to actress Alison Brie.

The couple began dating in 2012 after meeting during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, where they were introduced by mutual friends.

They kept their relationship relatively private until their engagement in August 2015, which was confirmed by Franco’s brother, James Franco.

Dave and Alison exchanged vows on March 13, 2017, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

Their relationship is characterized by strong support for each other’s careers; they have collaborated on multiple projects, including The Disaster Artist and Dave’s directorial debut, The Rental, which starred Brie.

They also co-wrote and produced the romantic comedy Somebody I Used to Know.