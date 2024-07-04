Dave Matthews Siblings: The Matthews Siblings Step Out of the Shadows

Dave Matthews is an American musician, best known as the lead vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist for the Dave Matthews Band (DMB).

He was born in Johannesburg, South Africa and moved frequently between South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States while growing up.

Matthews started playing acoustic guitar at the age of nine.

From 1991 to 2003, he predominantly focused on songwriting and performing with the Dave Matthews Band, which he started in Charlottesville, Virginia in 1991.

The band’s sound blends acoustic guitar, bass, saxophone, drums and violin.

DMB has sold over 25 million concert tickets and a combined total of 38 million CDs and DVDs as of 2018.

Their 2018 album, Come Tomorrow, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, making them the first band to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at #1.

In addition to his work with DMB, Matthews has also released a solo album, collaborated with other artists, and had acting roles.

He has won two Grammy Awards – one with DMB in 1997 and one for his solo work in 2004.

Siblings

Matthews has three siblings. His older sister Anne Matthews, who tragically died in 1994 in a murder-suicide in South Africa.

Dave and his younger sister Jane took responsibility for raising Anne’s two children after her passing.

His younger sister Jane Matthews, after whom the Dave Matthews Band song The Song That Jane Likes is named.

Jane and Dave raised Anne’s children together after her death.

His brother Peter Matthews, who has managed to stay out of the public eye over the years and is rumored to have changed his name to avoid media attention.

Dave has been open about the profound impact of his sister Anne’s death, saying in a 2009 interview that he was still grieving over a decade later.

Her memory lives on through several DMB songs that fans speculate were written about her, though Dave has not confirmed the inspirations.

Career

Matthews has had a successful and varied music career spanning over three decades.

He started the Dave Matthews Band in 1991 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The band’s sound blends acoustic guitar, bass, saxophone, drums and violin.

DMB has sold over 25 million concert tickets and a combined total of 38 million CDs and DVDs as of 2018.

From 1991 to 2003, Matthews predominantly focused on songwriting and performing with DMB.

The band’s 2018 album, Come Tomorrow, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, making them the first band to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at #1.

In addition to his work with DMB, Matthews has also released a solo album, collaborated with other artists, and had acting roles in films like Just Go With It and TV shows like The Simpsons.

He won two Grammy Awards – one with DMB in 1997 for Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group (So Much to Say) and one in 2004 for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance (Gravedigger) from his solo album.

During the period from 2000 to 2010, his band sold more tickets and earned more money than any other act in North America.

The band’s 2012 album, Away from the World, made them the only group to have six consecutive studio albums debut at number one on the Billboard charts.

Awards and accolades

Matthews has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.

He has won two Grammy Awards – one with the Dave Matthews Band in 1997 for Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group (So Much to Say) and one in 2004 for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance (Gravedigger) from his solo album.

In 2002, Matthews was the recipient of the Orville Gibson Award for Best Acoustic Guitarist.

The Dave Matthews Band has been nominated for 19 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Rock Album nominations for their 2009 album, Big Whiskey and the GrooGrux King.

DMB has also received nominations from the MTV Video Music Awards, American Music Awards, and NAACP Image Awards over the years.

In 2005, Matthews was awarded an honorary Doctor of Music degree from Haverford College.