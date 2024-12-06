Former Interior PS Dave Mwangi Charged Over Land Fraud, Released on Sh5 Million Bail 

Former Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Internal Security Dave Munya Mwangi was charged for the fraudulent acquisition of a parcel land located along Mombasa Road, after forging a title deed with the help of a rogue official at the Ministry of Lands.

Mwangi, the Director Olbolsat Farm Limited was arrested and arraigned at Milimani Law Courts, where he took a plea of not guilty and was slapped with a bond of Sh20 million with the alternative of a cash bail of Sh5 million.

His two accomplices, Sammy Karanja and Moses Ojuka, are at large but are being sought, police said.

The arrest and subsequent arraignment of the accused on Wednesday December 4 followed a meticulous investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Land Fraud Investigators, who probed into a complaint lodged by the devastated victim.

In the case, the accused had jointly with two others – Sammy Louis Karanja and Moses Ojuka (former employee at the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning) – forged documents of a 1.591Ha parcel of land into the names of companies owned by Mwangi, before leasing the same to a Chinese company at Sh12 million.

After perusing the case file, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) made the decision to charge the three with three counts of conspiracy to defraud, uttering a false document and forgery of a title.

Police investigations showed one Hasmita Patel care of Holloways Properties Limited is the registered proprietor of land parcel LR 20261 IR 90758 measuring approximately 1.591 hectares situated along Mombasa Road, Nairobi.

She reported to the DCI that some persons fraudulently claimed ownership of her parcel of land after creating a fake title LR 90202 IR 20261.

Mwangi was a PS under former president Mwai Kibaki.