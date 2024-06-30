Dave Navarro Net Worth

Dave Navarro, an American guitarist, singer, and songwriter, has a net worth of $20 million. He is best known as a member of the rock band Jane’s Addiction, though his contributions to other bands, most notably the Red Hot Chili Peppers, have also been significant. Navarro’s musical journey includes work with Deconstruction and The Panic Channel, as well as the release of one solo album. His ventures extend beyond music into acting and television, notably as a presenter on “Ink Master.”

Early Life

David Michael Navarro was born on June 7, 1967, in Santa Monica, California. Inspired by Jimi Hendrix, he began playing guitar at the age of seven. Navarro attended high school in Sherman Oaks, where he joined the marching band with his future Jane’s Addiction bandmate, Stephen Perkins. Tragedy struck when Navarro’s mother was murdered by an ex-boyfriend during his teenage years, an event that profoundly affected him and contributed to his struggles with drug addiction and mental health.

Jane’s Addiction

In 1986, Navarro joined Jane’s Addiction as the lead guitarist, reuniting with Stephen Perkins. The band quickly rose to prominence in the alternative rock scene. Navarro contributed to three of the band’s albums, starting with their self-titled live album in 1987. Their first major-label studio album, “Nothing’s Shocking,” was released in 1988 to critical acclaim but modest commercial success. The band’s 1990 album, “Ritual de lo Habitual,” became a massive commercial hit, achieving double platinum status with hits like “Been Caught Stealing” and “Stop.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers

After Jane’s Addiction disbanded in 1991, Navarro played with various bands before joining the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 1993. He contributed to their 1995 album “One Hot Minute.” However, Navarro’s time with the band ended in 1998 due to a heroin relapse.

Solo and Other Projects

Navarro released his solo album “Trust No One” in 2001. He also played guitar for Michael Jackson during a performance at the Apollo Theater in 2002.

Navarro’s television career includes hosting shows like “Rock Star: INXS” and “Rock Star: Supernova,” and creating the internet talk show “Dave Navarro’s SPREAD TV.” He has appeared in TV shows like “Sons of Anarchy,” “Talking Dead,” and “Law and Order: SVU.”

Jane’s Addiction Reunion

Jane’s Addiction reunited in 2008 and toured with Nine Inch Nails in 2009. The band remains active, continuing to tour and produce music.

Personal Life

Navarro has been married three times. His first marriage to makeup artist Tania Goddard-Saylor lasted from 1990 to 1992. He remarried in 1994 to Rhian Gittins, but the marriage was annulled that same year. His most notable marriage was to model and actress Carmen Electra, from 2003 until their divorce in 2007.

Real Estate

In 2014, Navarro listed his Hollywood home for $949,000. The 1,570-square-foot apartment featured 15-foot ceilings and numerous renovations. In 2016, he purchased a $2.9-million home in Larchmont, Los Angeles, featuring four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and 4,300 square feet of living space. At the time, he was also selling another home in Larchmont for $1.695 million.

