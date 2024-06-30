David Allan Coe Net Worth

David Allan Coe, an American songwriter, singer, and guitarist, has a net worth of $1.5 million. Born in Akron, Ohio, in September 1939, Coe gained popularity in the 1970s and 1980s with hits such as “The Ride,” “Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile,” “You Never Even Called Me by My Name,” “Longhaired Redneck,” and “She Used to Love Me a Lot.” He also composed the #1 hit songs “Would You Lay With Me (In a Field of Stone),” covered by Tanya Tucker, and “Take This Job and Shove It,” covered by Johnny Paycheck.

Early Life

David Allan Coe’s musical journey began under unusual circumstances. Encouraged to start writing songs while serving time in prison, Coe took his newfound passion seriously. Upon his release, he lived in a hearse in Nashville, Tennessee, determined to make his mark in the music industry. His debut album, “Penitentiary Blues,” was released in 1970, marking the start of a prolific career. Over the years, he released 41 studio albums, with his latest works, “Country Hit Parade” and “Early Years,” coming out in 2007. Coe is also an author of six books, including his autobiography.

David Allan Coe Bankruptcy

Much like fellow musicians Jerry Lee Lewis and Willie Nelson, David Allan Coe has faced significant financial challenges, particularly with the IRS. In 2003, he disclosed that all of his songs up to 1984 were sold in a bankruptcy proceeding for just $25,000. Coe was not informed about the sale and thus missed the opportunity to bid on his own work.

In his own words: “All of my songs up to 1984 were sold in a bankruptcy proceeding for, like, $25,000 from the bankruptcy court because nobody told me they’d been put up for sale! Basically, the IRS claimed I owed them $100,000. I was living at a place and we had a flood, and everything was destroyed. They knew I didn’t have any records – any proof of what I did have and what I didn’t have. So I just filed bankruptcy. Nelson chose to deal with them. I chose not to. I’m totally straight with them now. The only income I have is the money I make on the road performing and from my new songs that I own.”

He also mentioned, “All the songs on the X-rated albums were sold. I don’t own that stuff anymore. I have nothing to do with that stuff. They have to give me credit as the songwriter, but I don’t make one cent.”

Later Life

In 2013, he was involved in a serious automobile accident, further highlighting the tumultuous path of his life and career.

