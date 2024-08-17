David Anthony Higgins Siblings: Get to Know Steve and Alan J. Higgins

David Anthony Higgins, born on December 9, 1961, in Des Moines, Iowa, is an American actor and writer.

He is best known for his roles as Craig Feldspar on Malcolm in the Middle, Joe on Ellen, and Reginald Bitters on Big Time Rush.

Higgins began his career in comedy with the troupe The Higgins Boys & Gruber and gained recognition in television and film, including Mike & Molly and The Wrong Guy, which he co-wrote.

He has been married to Julia since 2000 and has two children.

Career

Siblings

David has two brothers, Steve Higgins and Alan J. Higgins, who are also involved in the entertainment industry.

Steve Higgins is a well-known television producer, writer, and comedian.

He has made significant contributions to various popular shows, notably Saturday Night Live (SNL), where he has served as a writer and producer.

Additionally, he is recognized for his role as the announcer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

His work in comedy and television has established him as a prominent figure in the industry.

Alan is also engaged in the entertainment field, although he is less publicly recognized compared to David and Steve.

He has worked as a writer and producer on various projects, but specific details about his career are not as widely documented.

Steve, on the other hand, has earned multiple Emmy nominations for his work on SNL, solidifying his reputation as a key player in American comedy.

His role as an announcer on The Tonight Show has made him a familiar face to audiences.

Career

Higgins began his journey in the entertainment world as a member of the comedy troupe Don’t Quit Your Day Job, which he co-founded in 1982.

This group showcased their comedic talents in various performances, paving the way for Higgins to gain experience in live comedy.

He later became part of The Higgins Boys and Gruber, a comedy trio that aired on Comedy Central from 1989 to 1992.

The show featured sketches, parodies, and original comedic content, allowing Higgins to hone his skills as a performer and writer.

Higgins gained widespread recognition for his role as Craig Feldspar on the critically acclaimed television series Malcolm in the Middle, which aired from 2000 to 2006.

His character, a quirky and often bumbling school employee, provided comic relief and became a fan favorite.

The show was known for its unique storytelling and ensemble cast, and Higgins’ performance contributed significantly to its success.

In addition to Malcolm in the Middle, Higgins had a notable role as Joe on the sitcom Ellen, which starred Ellen DeGeneres.

His portrayal of Joe, a friend and co-worker of Ellen, showcased his comedic timing and ability to connect with audiences.

Higgins has appeared in various films, including Payback, where he played a supporting role alongside Mel Gibson, and Snake Eyes featuring Nicolas Cage.

He also co-wrote and starred in the film The Wrong Guy a comedy that allowed him to showcase his writing skills alongside his acting.

In the realm of television, Higgins has made guest appearances on numerous shows, including American Horror Story, where he demonstrated his versatility by taking on more dramatic roles.

He also appeared in Mike & Molly as Harry, further solidifying his status as a talented comedic actor.

In addition to live-action roles, Higgins has lent his voice to animated series.