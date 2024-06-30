David Attenborough Net Worth

David Attenborough, the English broadcaster and naturalist, has a net worth of $15 million. Renowned for narrating the “Life” collection, a series of nine natural history documentary series, Attenborough has become a global icon. Born on May 8, 1926, in Isleworth, Middlesex, England, he is the brother of actor Lord Richard Attenborough.

Early Life

David Attenborough grew up in College House on the campus of the University of Leicester, where his father worked as a principal. From a young age, he was fascinated by natural specimens, collecting fossils and stones. He attended Wyggeston Grammar School for Boys in Leicester and later won a scholarship to Clare College, Cambridge, where he earned a degree in natural sciences in 1947. Following his graduation, Attenborough served two years in the Royal Navy, stationed primarily in North Wales.

David Attenborough Career

After his naval service, Attenborough worked as an editor for children’s science textbooks but soon shifted his focus to broadcasting. In 1952, he joined BBC Television at Alexandra Palace. His first major success came in 1954 with the “Zoo Quest” series, which he produced and later hosted. This series marked the beginning of his long and illustrious career in natural history programming.

Leadership Roles and Innovations

In 1965, Attenborough was promoted to Controller of BBC2, where he was instrumental in introducing color television to Britain and launching “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” in 1969. He later became the Director of Programmes for the BBC but left the position in 1973 to return to program-making, a role he found more fulfilling.

The “Life” Collection

Attenborough’s work on “The Life Collection” began in 1979 with “Life on Earth,” followed by “The Living Planet” (1984) and “The Trials of Life” (1990). These groundbreaking series explored various aspects of animal behavior and life stages. Over the years, he produced additional series under the “Life” banner, including “Life in the Freezer,” “The Private Life of Plants,” “The Life of Birds,” “The Life of Mammals,” “Life in the Undergrowth,” “Life in Cold Blood,” “Life on Land,” and “First Life.”

In addition to the “Life” series, Attenborough narrated “Wildlife on One,” “BBC Wildlife Specials,” and the landmark series “Planet Earth” and “Planet Earth II,” which set new standards for nature documentaries.

David Attenborough Achievements

David Attenborough’s contributions to television and natural history have earned him numerous accolades. He was knighted in 1985, becoming Sir David Attenborough, and was further honored with the Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St. Michael and St. George in 2020. He is the only person to have won BAFTA Awards in black and white, color, high-definition, 3D, and 4K resolutions. Additionally, he has received three Emmy Awards for Outstanding Narration and holds 32 honorary degrees from British universities.

Personal Life

In his later years, Attenborough has been an advocate for environmental causes, including biodiversity restoration, renewable energy, climate change mitigation, reducing meat consumption, and land preservation.

David Attenborough married Jane Elizabeth Ebsworth Oriel in 1950, and they had two children, Robert and Susan. Jane passed away in 1997 after nearly fifty years of marriage. Both of their children pursued careers in education. Attenborough himself faced health challenges, receiving a pacemaker in 2013 and undergoing knee surgery in 2015.

David Attenborough BBC Salary

According to the BBC’s public disclosures, David Attenborough has been one of the network’s highest-paid individuals, with earnings typically around 1.1 million pounds per year. His income is supplemented by payments from Sky News and other global media networks.

