David Crosby’s Net Worth

David Crosby, the iconic American singer, songwriter, and actor, left an indelible mark on the music industry, co-founding legendary bands like “Byrds” and “Crosby, Stills, & Nash.” At the time of his passing on January 19, 2023, at the age of 81, Crosby’s net worth was estimated at $10 million. His journey, marked by musical brilliance and financial challenges, weaves a tale of triumphs and tribulations.

David Crosby Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth August 14, 1941 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Singer, Songwriter, Guitarist, Musician, Actor

Early Life

Born on August 14, 1941, in Los Angeles, California, David Van Cortlandt Crosby hailed from a lineage with roots tracing back to the historically significant Van Rensselaer family. Despite his family’s illustrious background, Crosby showed little interest in academics during his formative years. Drawn to the allure of music, he briefly pursued drama at Santa Barbara City College before embracing a full-fledged music career.

The Byrds

In 1965, Crosby co-founded “The Byrds” with fellow musicians, and their debut single “The Tambourine Man” catapulted them to international fame. The subsequent album, “The Tambourine Man,” showcased Crosby’s influence in popularizing folk music. However, internal conflicts led to his departure from the band in 1967.

Crosby, Stills, & Nash

In 1968, Crosby collaborated with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash, forming “Crosby, Stills, & Nash.” The addition of Neil Young later formed the quartet.

Also Read: Daniel Craig Net Worth And Salary

Their self-titled debut album in 1969 marked a commercial triumph, with subsequent releases solidifying their place in music history. Despite sporadic reunions and conflicts, the group endured and left an enduring legacy.

Personal Life

Crosby’s personal life included marriages, divorces, and a significant role as a sperm donor for Melissa Etheridge and her partner. In 2019, he ventured into the cannabis industry, co-founding the craft cannabis brand “Mighty Croz.”

Financial Struggles and Catalog Sale

Despite his musical success, Crosby faced financial hurdles. A car accident led to a $3 million settlement, and the COVID-19 pandemic threatened his income from touring. In a bid to navigate financial stress, Crosby sold his music catalog rights in 2021 for an undisclosed sum.

Legacy

David Crosby’s legacy transcends financial challenges. His contributions to folk and rock music, coupled with his distinctive voice and songwriting, ensure a lasting imprint on the musical landscape

David Crosby Net Worth

David Crosby net worth was $10 million when he died.