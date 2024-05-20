David Duchovny, an American actor, musician, writer, and director, boasts a net worth of $80 million. He is widely recognized for his iconic roles as Fox Mulder on “The X-Files” and Hank Moody on “Californication.” Beyond his television success, Duchovny has appeared in over 30 films, including “Kalifornia” (1993), “Evolution” (2001), and “Zoolander” (2001). Additionally, he is an accomplished author and musician.

David Duchovny Net Worth $80 Million Date of Birth August 7, 1960 Place of Birth New York City Nationality American Profession Actor, Screenwriter, Television Director, Television producer, Voice Actor

Early Life

David William Duchovny was born on August 7, 1960, in New York City. His mother, Margaret, was a teacher and school administrator, while his father, Amram (who passed away in 2003), was a writer and publicist. Duchovny has Scottish and Jewish heritage and two siblings, Daniel and Laurie. Daniel directed an episode of “Californication” and guest-starred in an episode of “The X-Files” directed by David.

Duchovny attended Grace Church School and The Collegiate School For Boys before enrolling at Princeton University, where he graduated summa cum laude with a degree in English literature in 1982. He received an honorable mention from the Academy of American Poets for his poetry that year. David also earned a Master of Arts in English Literature from Yale and began working on a Ph.D. but left to pursue acting.

David Duchovny Acting Career

Duchovny began his acting career while working on his Ph.D. in the summer of 1987. His first job was in a Löwenbräu beer commercial, followed by a role in “Working Girl” (1988). He played transgender DEA agent Denise Bryson in “Twin Peaks” (1990-1991), appeared in “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead” (1991), and hosted Showtime’s “Red Shoe Diaries” (1992-1996).

The X-Files

In 1993, Duchovny secured the role of Special Agent Fox “Spooky” Mulder on “The X-Files,” which ran until 2002 and returned for additional seasons in 2016 and 2018. The show also produced two films, “The X-Files: Fight the Future” (1998) and “The X-Files: I Want to Believe” (2008). Duchovny appeared in most of the show’s episodes, stepping back after season 7 but returning for the finale seasons. “TV Guide” ranked Mulder #7 on its list of the “50 Greatest Sci-Fi Legends.”

David Duchovny X-Files Salary

Initially, Duchovny earned $150,000 per episode during the first three seasons of “The X-Files,” totaling $3.6 million annually. By the fourth season, his salary increased to $240,000 per episode, equating to $5.76 million per season. In 1999, he sued 20th Century Fox over undersold affiliate rights and received a $20 million settlement. Duchovny and co-star Gillian Anderson each earned $4 million for the first “X-Files” film and $6 million for the second.

Californication

Duchovny returned to television in 2007, starring as novelist Hank Moody in Showtime’s “Californication,” which ran for seven seasons. He also served as an executive producer. Duchovny earned $225,000 per episode, totaling $2.7 million per season.

Other Work

During his time on “The X-Files,” Duchovny starred in films like “Playing God” (1997) and “Return to Me” (2000) and hosted “Saturday Night Live” twice. In 2005, he wrote, directed, and starred in “House of D.”

Music Career

Duchovny began playing guitar in 2011 and released two albums, “Hell or Highwater” (2015) and “Every Third Thought” (2018), writing all 24 songs on them. He toured the U.S. and Europe for each album, donating proceeds from “Every Third Thought” to the D’Addario Foundation.

Writing Career

David’s first book, “Holy Cow: A Modern-Day Dairy Tale” (2015), reached #15 on the “New York Times” Best Seller List. He followed with “Bucky F*cking Dent” (2016), “Miss Subways: A Novel” (2018), and “Truly Like Lightning: A Novel” (2021).

Personal Life

Duchovny married actress Téa Leoni in May 1997. They have two children, Madelaine (born 1999) and Kyd (born 2002). After seeking treatment for sex addiction in 2008, Duchovny and Leoni separated, reconciled, then split again in 2011, finalizing their divorce in 2014. Duchovny reportedly agreed to pay $40,000 per month in spousal support and $8,000 per month in child support.

David Duchovny Awards and Honors

Duchovny won a Golden Globe for “The X-Files” in 1997 and another for “Californication” in 2008. He also earned a Satellite Award and a “TV Guide” Award for “The X-Files.” His guest appearance on “The Larry Sanders Show” garnered an Online Film & Television Association Award and an American Comedy Award. In 2016, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Real Estate

In 2008, Duchovny and Leoni sold their Malibu estate to Mel Gibson for $11.5 million and purchased a Manhattan co-op for $6.25 million, later listing it for $9.25 million in 2013. In 2012, Duchovny bought a $6.25 million, 3-bedroom home at The Ardsley in New York City, featuring a private elevator, fireplace, high ceilings, and a terrace with park views.

David Duchovny Net Worth

