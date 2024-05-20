David Faustino Net Worth

David Faustino, an American actor best known for his role on the long-running Fox sitcom “Married… with Children,” has an estimated net worth of $6 million. Faustino appeared in all 259 episodes of the show, which aired from 1987 to 1997.

Early Life

David Faustino was born on March 3, 1974, in Los Angeles, California, to parents Roger and Kay Faustino. He grew up with his younger brother, Michael, who also made a guest appearance on “Married… with Children.” Faustino began his acting career as an infant, appearing on the “Lily Tomlin Special” at just three months old.

David Faustino Career

Faustino started acting regularly in 1980 with a role on “Little House on the Prairie.” Throughout the 1980s, he guest-starred on numerous television shows including “Highway to Heaven,” “Family Ties,” “St. Elsewhere,” and “The Love Boat.” In 1986, he appeared in the Disney film “Mr. Boogedy” and its sequel, “Bride of Boogedy,” in 1987.

Married… with Children

In 1987, Faustino landed the role of Bud Bundy on “Married… with Children,” which became his most prominent and long-lasting role. He starred alongside Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, and Christina Applegate until the series concluded in 1997. Faustino later reprised his role as Bud Bundy in shows like “Parker Lewis Can’t Lose” and “Top of the Heap.”

David Faustino Movies and TV Shows

After “Married… with Children,” Faustino continued to work in television and film. He appeared in shows such as “Blossom,” “Burke’s Law,” “MADtv,” “The New Addams Family,” “One on One,” and “Modern Family.”

He also took on roles in films like “Killer Bud,” “RoboDoc,” and “Not Another B Movie.”

Voice Acting

Faustino has also been successful as a voice actor. He voiced characters in the animated series “Winx Club” and “The Legend of Korra,” where he played a central role as a firebender. He also voiced Dagur the Deranged in the first two seasons of “DreamWorks Dragons.”

Music and Business Ventures

In addition to acting, Faustino ventured into music and business. He released a rap album titled “Balistyx” under the name D’Lil in 1992 and co-founded a nightclub in Los Angeles with the same name. The nightclub, billed as the first hip-hop and funk club on the Sunset Strip, operated from 1991 until its closure in 1993.

“Married… with Children” Residuals/Royalties

Despite “Married… with Children” generating over a billion dollars in royalties since its syndication, Faustino and the other cast members do not receive substantial residuals. According to Faustino, they were “screwed over” because the show was under a cable contract, which provided lower residual payments compared to network contracts.

Personal Life

Faustino married Andrea Elmer in 2004, but the couple separated in 2006 and officially divorced in 2007. He was later arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana but avoided charges by completing a drug rehabilitation program. Faustino is currently in a relationship with Lindsay Bronson, and they have a daughter born in November 2015.

Real Estate

In 1995, Faustino purchased a home in Los Angeles above the Sunset Strip for $592,000. He continues to reside there, with the property’s current value estimated between $2.5 million and $3.5 million.

