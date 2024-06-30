David Harbour Net Worth

David Harbour, an American actor, has a net worth of $6 million. He is best known for his role as Jim Hopper in the immensely popular Netflix series “Stranger Things.” His exceptional performance has earned him a Critics’ Choice Award in 2018, along with Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Apart from “Stranger Things,” Harbour has appeared in notable films like “Brokeback Mountain,” “Quantum of Solace,” “The Green Hornet,” and “Suicide Squad.” In 2019, he took on the lead role in “Hellboy” and portrayed the superhero Red Guardian in the 2021 film “Black Widow.”

Early Life

David Kenneth Harbour was born on April 10, 1974, in White Plains, New York. Raised by parents who both worked in real estate, Harbour attended high school with future actors Sean Maher and Eyal Podell. He later attended Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, graduating in 1997.

David Harbour Career

Harbour began his acting career on stage in 1999 with a role in the play “The Rainmaker.” He made his television debut in an episode of “Law & Order,” followed by a role in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” in 2002. Harbour’s performance in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” earned him a Tony Award nomination, and he gained recognition for his role in the AMC series “Pan Am.”

Stranger Things

Harbour’s career-defining role came in 2015 when he was cast as Chief Jim Hopper in “Stranger Things.” The show received widespread acclaim, and Harbour’s performance was highly praised. He received two Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nomination for this role, and he won a Screen Actors Guild Award with the “Stranger Things” cast for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Film Career

David Harbour’s film credits include roles in “Quantum of Solace,” “Revolutionary Road,” “State of Play,” “Brokeback Mountain,” “The Green Hornet,” “End of Watch,” and “Between Us.” He also appeared in television series like “Elementary,” “Manhattan,” and “The Newsroom.”

In 2019, Harbour starred in the superhero reboot film “Hellboy.” Despite his strong performance, the film was a critical and commercial failure, grossing just $55 million on a $50 million budget and receiving poor reviews. Harbour later expressed that the film’s failure was partly due to the dedicated fanbase’s loyalty to the original director Guillermo del Toro and actor Ron Perlman.

Recent Work

In 2021, Harbour portrayed the superhero Red Guardian in the film “Black Widow,” marking his return to the superhero genre.

Personal Life

David Harbour began dating singer Lily Allen in 2019, and the couple married a year later. Harbour is now the stepfather to Allen’s two daughters from previous relationships.

Mental Health and Sobriety

Harbour has been open about his struggles with mental health and alcoholism. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder in his mid-20s, he has maintained a sober lifestyle since his early 20s. Harbour has also shared his evolving beliefs about the supernatural, having once believed in ghosts but later reevaluating his perspective.

David Harbour “Stranger Things” Salary

David Harbour earned $100,000 per episode for the first two seasons of “Stranger Things,” totaling approximately $1.7 million. For the third season, both Harbour and co-star Winona Ryder received significant raises, earning $350,000 per episode, which amounted to around $3 million for the season.

