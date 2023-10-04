David Jason: The British Acting Icon With A Net Worth Of $10 Million

David Jason, the renowned English actor, boasts a net worth of $10 million. Born as David John White on February 2, 1940, in Edmonton, Middlesex, England, he is widely recognized by his stage name, David Jason. His journey to stardom began in 1964, and since then, he has left an indelible mark on the world of acting.

The Rise of David Jason

David Jason’s ascent to fame commenced with a role in the TV soap opera “Crossroads.” However, it was on the small screen that he truly made a name for himself. His portrayal of Derek “Del Boy” Trotter in the beloved comedy series “Only Fools and Horses” is etched in television history. This role catapulted him to the zenith of British entertainment.

Beyond “Only Fools and Horses,” David Jason graced the screen with his talent in a multitude of productions. Notable appearances include “A Touch of Frost,” “Count Duckula,” “Open All Hours,” and “The Wind in the Willows.” His big-screen debut came in 1972 with the movie “Under Milk Wood.” Subsequently, he lent his acting prowess to six more films: “White Cargo,” “Wobbling Wee,” “Royal Flesh,” “All the King’s Men,” and “All the Way Up.”

David Jason’s versatility extends to radio as well. He has been a prominent figure in radio shows such as “Mostly Monkhouse,” “The Jason Explanation,” “Book at Bedtime,” and many others.

David Jason net worth is $10 million.

David Jason Achievements and Awards

Throughout his illustrious career, David Jason garnered numerous awards and honors. While most recognize him for his work in “Only Fools and Horses” and “A Touch of Frost,” his accolades span a broader spectrum. Awards adorned his performances in “A Bit of a Do,” “All the King’s Men,” “Porterhouse Blue,” and “The Second Quest.”

His first Bafta TV award, a testament to his exceptional talent, came in 1987 for his role in “Porterhouse Blue.” In addition to his acting awards, David Jason received an order of chivalry in 1993. In 2005, he was knighted, affording him the prestigious title of “Sir.”

In 2013, David Jason unveiled his official autobiography, aptly titled “David Jason: My Life,” allowing fans to delve into the intricacies of his captivating journey.

Presently, David Jason resides in Ellesborough, England, with his wife, Gill Hinchcliffe. Together, they share the joys of parenthood with their daughter, Sophie Mae. Remarkably, Sophie Mae was born when David Jason was 61 years old, adding a delightful chapter to his remarkable life story.

