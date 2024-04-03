fbpx
    Davido Gives Mediamax 48 Hours to Apologize Over Fool’s Day Prank

    Nigerian Star Davido.[COURTESY]

    Afrobeats sensation Davido has taken legal action against Mediamax Network Limited following the publication of a damaging piece published on Fool’s Day.

    The piece published on K24 Digital alleged that the Nigerian hitmaker had been arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) over possession of narcotics.

    The ‘Unavailable’ crooner on Wednesday issued five demands to the media outlet.

    In a demand letter, Davido insisted that the article harmed his international standing and business interests.

    “Our client is an international Megastar and a reputable entrepreneur with vast business interests in several jurisdictions; his art and business ventures employ considerable personnel with a vast fanbase,” said the singer’s legal team.

    “Our client has spent many years and extensive resources and significant energies in building his reputation to highly competitive international standards.”

    Davido wants a retraction of the defamatory article, an unconditional apology, and the cessation of any further defamatory statements.

    The media house has 48-hour to comply with the demands, failure to which Davido will explore all available legal avenues.

     

