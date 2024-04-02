Davido To Take Legal Action Against Kenyan Publication Over Fool’s Day Prank

Afrobeats star David Adedeji Adeleke aka Davido has threatened legal action against a Kenyan online publication over a fool’s day prank.

K24 Digital on Monday claimed that the crooner had been arrested alongside his crew after police discovered narcotics in his private jet.

The Mediamax-owned publication alleged that Davido had been nabbed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

In a statement, the Nigerian star said the ‘extremely irresponsible’ prank had tainted his brand.

“Fam, it has come to my attention that false reports regarding an arrest circulated online on April 1st, which has since led to a barrage of calls.”

“I want to assure my fans that these re-ports are entirely untrue. I successfully completed my scheduled shows in Uganda and Kenya and have since returned home to Nigeria.

“I’d also like to note that I have never been arrested by anyone in any country for any crime in the world. Not my home Nigeria, my home America, or any of the hundreds of countries I’ve made home throughout my career.”

“I find the fabrication of allegations of such international crimes extremely irresponsible regardless of the light of `April Fools’, and my lawyer is seeking legal recourse against the media parties responsible for generating this misinformation.”

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) flagged the news as fake.