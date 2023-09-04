Day One of Climate Summit: Key Figures in Attendance

President William Ruto has a packed schedule as the eagerly anticipated Africa Climate Summit gets underway.

The head of state’s day will begin at 9 a.m. with the talks being led by the Power of the Potential Panel.

Ruto will be on the panel together with Anne Samanthe of the National Indigenous Peoples Coordinating Committee on Climate Change, youth representatives, and the AU Commission Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy, and Sustainable Environment.

Others include Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and Mithika Mwenda, executive director of the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance.

CS for Forestry, Environment, and Climate Change in Kenya, Soipan Tuya will serve as the session’s moderator.

The President will also attend bilateral meetings between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

He will meet Vice President of Cote D’Ivoire, Tiemoko Meyliet Kone, the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, among others.

Ruto stated on Monday that the African Climate Summit will result in a more refined stance on climate action in the continent.

In his opening remarks, the President expressed hope that the summit will pave the way for sustainable growth.

