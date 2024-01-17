Daymond John’s Net Worth

Daymond John, an eminent American entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, and television personality, has sculpted a remarkable net worth of $350 million. His financial ascent can be attributed to his roles as the founder and former CEO of the urban clothing brand FUBU, an investor, and a television host on the widely acclaimed show Shark Tank.

Early Life

Born on February 23, 1969, in Brooklyn, New York, to Margot and Garfield John, Daymond’s journey began with humble origins. His parents’ divorce at the age of 10 spurred him into action, and he initiated his work journey by distributing flyers, earning a meager $2 per hour. While in high school, he balanced a full-time job through a work program, showcasing his early resilience and work ethic. After graduation, he waited tables at Red Lobster and ventured into starting a commuter van service.

FUBU

Daymond John’s entrepreneurial prowess came to the forefront with the inception of FUBU, a clothing company geared towards young, urban customers. Launched at his mother’s house in Queens when he was just 20, FUBU, an acronym for “For Us By Us,” became a groundbreaking success. Daymond’s mother, recognizing his passion, even mortgaged her house to provide $100,000 in startup capital. From knock-off wool ski hats to screen-printed T-shirts, FUBU soared in popularity, with product placements in over 30 music videos, including LL Cool J’s iconic endorsement.

Within six years, FUBU’s revenue surpassed $350 million annually, contributing to Daymond John’s substantial net worth. Despite a subsequent dip in the brand’s popularity, FUBU has globally amassed over $6 billion in sales to date.

Shark Tank

Daymond John’s multifaceted career extends beyond FUBU. He gained widespread recognition as a judge on the television series Shark Tank, where he invested over $8.5 million of his own money in various businesses. A published author, producer, and brand ambassador for Shopify, Daymond founded The Shark Group, a consulting and brand management firm.

In 2015, he co-founded Daymond John’s Success Formula (later renamed Next Level Success), a program empowering entrepreneurs. Daymond’s online training program, “Daymond on Demand,” further cements his commitment to fostering business growth.

Daymond John Accolades

Daymond John’s impact resonates beyond business. In 2015, he was appointed by President Obama as an ambassador to promote underserved entrepreneurs. His books have graced bestseller lists, with The Power of Broke receiving an NAACP Image Award. FUBU is enshrined at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African-American History and Culture. Daymond has earned accolades such as NAACP Entrepreneur of the Year and Ernst & Young’s New York Entrepreneur of the Year.

Personal Life

Daymond John’s personal life includes two daughters, Destiny and Yasmeen, from his first marriage. In 2018, he married Heather Taras, and the couple welcomed a daughter, Minka Jagger. Despite being dyslexic and overcoming stage II thyroid cancer diagnosed in April 2017, Daymond John remains an inspirational figure in business and resilience.

Daymond John Net Worth

Daymond John net worth of $350 million exemplifies the fusion of entrepreneurial acumen, tenacity, and diversified ventures.