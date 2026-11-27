Daystar University (DU) and the Matatu Workers Union (MWU) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop, deliver, and certify a capacity-building programme aimed at professionalising Kenya’s public transport workforce and improving service delivery across the sector.

The partnership was unveiled during the Africa Regional Road Safety Conference 2026 at the KCB Leadership Centre, under the shared vision of “Professional Crews, Safer Roads, Better Service and a Vibrant Industry.” The programme will equip public transport workers with practical knowledge, skills and professional competencies intended to improve road safety, passenger experience and the organisation of the transport industry. The first cohort is expected to be admitted within the next 14 days.

The collaboration will focus on areas including customer care, ethics, road safety, leadership and management, with the partners seeking to improve service standards, reduce passenger-crew conflicts, promote compliance with traffic laws and strengthen professionalism among public transport workers.

Speaking during the conference, Daystar University Vice Chancellor Prof. Laban P. Ayiro, PhD, FCS, said the partnership would help embed integrity, mutual respect, ethical accountability and servant leadership into Kenya’s public transport sector.

“By combining Daystar University’s academic expertise and values-driven educational philosophy with MWU’s grassroots reach across SACCOs and commuter routes, we aim to strengthen the professionalism of Kenya’s public transport workforce. Through practical training in customer care, ethics, road safety, leadership and management, we will equip crews with the skills and values to improve service delivery, minimise passenger-crew conflicts, promote compliance with traffic laws and uphold professional standards,” said Prof. Ayiro.

The initiative comes as matatus remain a critical component of Kenya’s public transport system, connecting millions of commuters to workplaces, learning institutions and essential services. The partners estimate that the sector serves 70 to 80 per cent of Kenya’s working population, highlighting the importance of professional and safe mobility.

The programme will not be limited to drivers and conductors. It will also provide professional development opportunities for SACCO and route officials responsible for maintaining industry standards.

MWU General Secretary Maurice Oduor said the programme would create opportunities for workers at different levels of the industry to improve their skills and obtain formal recognition.

“We welcome this initiative as it will provide professional development opportunities across all levels of the public transport industry. It will benefit the entire industry, from drivers and conductors seeking to improve their daily practices and road safety habits to SACCO and route officials responsible for upholding industry standards. It will also provide a structured pathway for new entrants and opportunities for experienced crews to refresh their skills, enhance their professionalism and pursue formal accreditation.”

Upon completion of the programme, participants will receive a recognised certificate co-signed by Daystar University and MWU.

According to the partners, the credential will validate participants’ practical competence as well as their commitment to safeguarding learners, faculty members and members of the public while contributing to a more ethical and sustainable transport economy.

The partnership also builds on the wider road safety agenda advanced through the Africa Regional Road Safety Conference, organised by KCB, which brought together stakeholders to strengthen efforts to reduce road fatalities.

The collaboration underscores the role of the private sector and other non-state actors in supporting road safety through public awareness, resource mobilisation and sustainable interventions.

With the first cohort set to begin within weeks, the Daystar University-Matatu Workers Union partnership marks a move towards formalising professional development within Kenya’s public transport sector while linking workforce training directly to road safety, passenger welfare and improved service delivery.