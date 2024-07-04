DCI apologizes for wrongly accusing pastor of Parliament raid

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Wednesday apologised to one Dennis Basweti, who had previously been listed as a wanted person in connection with the violent Tuesday June 25 protests.

According to the directorate, Basweti was cleared on Wednesday after surrendering himself to the Kenyenya DCI offices and recording a statement.

The detectives said Basweti denied taking part in the occupy parliament protests last week, telling the police that his widely shared photo was taken earlier on June 10, 2024, when he visited on the invitation of his South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro.

“The DCI has since confirmed that Mr Dennis Basweti’s narrative is true, and has reached out to him with an apology, further commending him for believing in the DCI’s pledge to conducting investigations thoroughly and fairly,” the directorate said in a Wednesday statement.

Osoro too said Basweti, a pastor, paid him a visit in parliament and took a photo, which he later posted on Facebook.

According to the MP, the photos were downloaded on the day of the protests and passed off as photos from the parliament breach.

The latest development comes a day after the DCI urged members of the public to provide information that could lead to the arrest of a few people caught on CCTV engaging in criminal activity during the anti-tax protests.

The detectives released a list of 38 people, believed to have been behind a spate of looting, theft and a historic breach of the Kenyan parliament.

The protests on Tuesday, June 25, and July 2 saw the worst acts of vandalism, mugging, and torching of business premises and vehicles in major cities such as Nairobi, Mombasa, Nyeri, Nakuru, Migori and Kisii.

While revealing the identities of the 38 suspects, the DCI urged the public to provide information that could lead to their arrest via the Fichua Kwa DCI hotline number 0800-7222-03.

Information can also be relayed via police hotline number 999, 911 or 112, the DCI said.

“The individuals whose images/photos appear below are wanted by the police for their unlawful activities during the anti-Finance Bill 2024 demonstrations. We therefore advise them to report to the nearest police station for further police action,” DCI said.

Dozens of people have since been arrested and prosecuted over the drama.