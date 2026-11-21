A Nairobi man has joined a growing online conversation over small cameras fitted onto caps, after he said he came across Kenyans being paid to wear them in Kasarani—sparking calls for the DCI to establish who is behind the devices and what they are recording.

In a post on X, Eric @EricyWaren said he made the discovery during his usual walk around Kasarani, Nairobi, and found Kenyans being given small cameras on caps to wear, reportedly for a payment of KSh 90 per day.

He said what immediately caught his attention was that the devices are not branded in a way that makes it easy for an ordinary Kenyan to identify the company or people behind them.

“This to me raises some serious questions that Kenyans need answers to,” he wrote, before listing them: Who owns and operates these cameras? What exactly are they recording—video, audio, or both? Who receives and monitors the footage? Are the people wearing them fully informed about what is being recorded? Are members of the public being recorded with their knowledge or consent? And what happens to the recordings, and where is the data stored?

Eric acknowledged that KSh 90 per day might look like easy money, especially to someone struggling to make ends meet, but stressed that privacy, personal security and constitutional rights are worth much more.

“I am not accusing anyone of wrongdoing. But before it becomes a widespread activity across Kenya, we deserve transparency,” he said, posing the central questions: “WHO IS BEHIND THIS PROJECT? WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF THESE CAMERAS?”

He urged Kenyans to ask questions before accepting to wear devices whose operations and ownership they do not understand, adding: “Awareness comes before regret.” He tagged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (@DCI_Kenya), the National Police Service (@NPSOfficial_KE), Citizen TV (@citizentvkenya) and NTV (@ntvkenya).

His post follows separate footage showing a man holding a black cap with a small grey gadget attached to the inside front section. The device appears to have two camera lenses and a blinking blue light, with a thin black wire connecting it to a smaller component near the back strap.

The man turns the cap around to give viewers a closer look as he tries to work out what the equipment is designed to do. Its unusual installation has raised questions about whether it is meant for recording, tracking or collecting information.

While explaining how he got the cap, the man claims a woman was offered KSh50 per hour to wear it while going about her normal activities. He further alleges that she was not properly told what the gadget was for or what kind of information it might collect.

The two accounts differ on the payment and scale—one refers to a woman allegedly offered KSh50 per hour, while the other refers to Kenyans reportedly offered KSh90 per day—but both have raised the same concerns about transparency and consent.

Several Kenyans have questioned the purpose of the equipment. Some suggested it could be a wearable camera designed to capture images and videos of the wearer’s surroundings. Others speculated that it might be part of a mapping exercise, a traffic monitoring project or technology research involving artificial intelligence.

The apparent presence of two lenses has particularly drawn attention, with viewers asking whether the device records people and activities in public spaces. Concerns about privacy and consent have also emerged, with some Kenyans wanting to know whether the wearers understood what they were being asked to wear and whether people around them knew the gadget could potentially capture their images or conversations.

However, the exact identity and purpose of the device remain unconfirmed. There is also no verified information identifying the company or organisation allegedly behind the arrangement.

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about the need for transparency when people are offered money to take part in activities involving unfamiliar electronic equipment.

For now, Kenyans are waiting for more information—and for authorities such as the DCI to establish what the gadget does, who owns it and why members of the public would be paid to wear it.