DCI Boss Amin Pleads for Vigilance Ahead of Festive Season

The Director of Directorate of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin Friday called on all heads of directorates at DCI headquarters, regional commanders and county criminal investigation officers to enhance operations ahead of the festivities.

He told the commanders to plan accordingly for security coverage in their respective areas of command, as the nation gets into the season.

Amin noted that it was at such a season of the year when criminals in their numbers set out to interrupt the peace and safety of the citizens, through violent robberies, breakings and all manner of felonies.

He therefore directed the commanders to mobilize their strengths for round the clock coverages, to ensure that Kenyans were assured of adequate security as they continued with their daily economic ventures and celebratory activities.

“We have to ensure Kenyans enjoy the season peacefully. We are aware criminals are out there trying to also make a living but they should be warned,” he said.

Amin made this remarks at a meeting that preceded the DCI’s end of the year celebrations at the Mazingira Complex headquarters, where the Chairperson of the National Police Service Commission Eliud Kinuthia was chief guest.

Kinuthia commended the DCI under the leadership of Amin, saying that the institution had won the trust of the country in its ability to combat all manner of crime and bring offenders to book.

Recounting major security incidences of the year whereby the DCI to lead, he commended the team of detectives involved in the Shakahola investigations, for braving the vast horrendous scene which was first of a kind in the history of our country.

He also highlighted cases where major crackdowns on notorious criminal cartels had been made, lauding the gallant detectives who remained firm and fair in the execution of their constitutional mandate.

Also present during the annual occasion was Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director Houghton Irungu, who also applauded the DCI on the unearthed truths on injustices against humanity by ruthless criminals, calling upon the institution to continue executing its mandate with utmost fidelity.

Irungu also congratulated the retired and serving uniformed and non-uniformed DCI officers who were recognized and awarded for their exemplary performances over the year, noting that it was a huge morale for them and others to do even better.

The Director of Public Prosecution Renson Mulele who also graced the occasion expressed his confidence in the investigations being conducted by the DCI, saying there existed a seamless flow of engagement between the two key institutions of the criminal justice system.

The annual event was also attended by representatives of the IG’s office, sister services, the judiciary, families of fallen officers whose commemoration was held earlier in the day, DCI partners and stakeholders among many other distinguished guests.