DCI Deny Attempting to Block Former DP Gachagua from Attending Church Service

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Tuesday refuted reports that detectives tried to prevent former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from attending church on Sunday.

On Sunday, the former DP and his allies attended a church service at Priesthood Fellowship Church in Kahawa West in Nairobi.

This was followed by claims police had tried to stop him from attending the event. DCI boss Amin Mohamed said claims by the Daily Nation that the detective used an unmarked Subaru vehicle were false.

The report was published on Monday. Amin said the Directorate operates within the confines of the law and does not interfere with the operations of other institutions.

“We want to clarify that these allegations are entirely false and seem to be aimed at misrepresenting the actions and intentions of the DCI.”

“The DCI operates within the parameters established by the rule of law and has consistently affirmed its commitment to refraining from interference in the liberties of individuals and institutions,” Amin said on Tuesday.

DCI added that the claim by the reporter that they were unable to obtain a comment from the DCI is also not true.

“The Director of Criminal Investigations provided a prompt response, reaffirming the DCI’s commitment to respecting the autonomy of religious institutions and the writer acknowledged receipt of this response.”

The investigations agency insisted that the daily must thoroughly verify facts, present balanced perspectives, and handle sensitive topics carefully to uphold its commitment to truth and fairness in journalism.

“This is particularly important when the information affects individuals’ reputations and the integrity of institutions.”