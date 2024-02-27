DCI Detective Stabbed to Death in Robbery in Kisumu

Two people including a police officer from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were on Monday night stabbed to death by suspected criminals in the Riat area of Kisumu West sub-county.

Police said the two incidents occurred in different locations within Riat happened around 11 pm, where the duo was attacked on their way home.

In the first incident, a 20-year-old man was waylaid by a gang of four men on a motorbike who stabbed him severally and was pronounced dead on arrival in hospital.

In the second incident, the 42-year-old male DCI officer who is based in Nairobi, was also attacked by the same gang as he was walking home.

Police said the two victims suffered several visible stab wounds in their bodies.

Nothing was stolen from either of them by the assailants.

DCI officers in Kisumu West sub-county are investigating the matter as the four suspects are still at large, police said.