DCI Detectives Probe Actor Charles Ouda’s Death, Visit Scene

Homicide detectives from the DCI Monday took over the probe into the sudden death of actor Charles Ouda.

They want to know if he was killed or died by suicide. They also want to establish what drove him to die by suicide, if any.

The team from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters visited the scene in Westlands, Nairobi as part of the investigations into the incident.

The cause of the death is yet to be made public but insiders said they are investigating among other issues possible suicide.

The circumstances under which the death happened is among the reasons the homicide team joined the probe.

Insiders said the team talked to those who attended the scene first.

An autopsy is planned on the body to establish how he died.

The actor who is renowned for his roles in popular shows like Makutano Junction, Junction Junior, Second Family and Salem seemed ok on the last day he was seen alive

He was not suffering from any known ailments, according to those who know him.

He was last seen alive attending a party held for the casts of Maisha Magic’s ‘Salem Show.’

His family’s statement, issued on behalf of the Oudas and Ciru Muriuki, appealed to everyone to respect the privacy of the grieving fiancée and the Ouda family during this difficult time.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family of Charles ‘Charlie’ J. Ouda and Ciru Muriuki inform you of his passing on the night of 3rd February 2024. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend. Charlie was 38 years old,” the statement read.

“We appeal to all to give his fiancée Ciru, and the Oudas space to grieve this unfathomable loss. More details will be given in due course,” the statement continued.

Fellow actor in the show Jackie Matubia took to Instagram to express her profound grief, sharing memories of happier times spent with Charles.

In a series of videos from the previous day, they were seen laughing and enjoying each other’s company, oblivious to the tragedy that would soon unfold.

In her posts, Jackie conveyed her disbelief and sorrow at Charles’s sudden departure. She reminisced about his vibrant spirit and zest for life, unable to come to terms with the fact that he was gone.

“My heart is broken, Someone wake me up, with a candle,” Jackie wrote.

With a heavy heart, Jackie expressed her longing for Charles’s presence, yearning to wake up from this painful nightmare. Each post was a reminder of the depth of her loss and the void left by Charles’s absence.

“Just yesterday you were so full of life Charlie. I din’t think I would be recapping this day like this. It’s so painful. I just want to sleep and wake up and find you have sent me 20 reels and call me J,” she wrote.

Charles was 38 years old at the time of his untimely death.

His death which was announced on Sunday has shocked many who demanded to know how it happened.