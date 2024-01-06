DCI Detectives Seal Off, Search Kawira Mwangaza’s Meru Residence

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ homicide Saturday sealed off Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s official residence in Milimani Estate, Meru town for a search.

It’s not clear whether they are investigating the murder of blogger and political activist Daniel Muthiani, alias Sniper.

But informed officials said the detectives were from Nairobi and were part of the team investigating the murder of Sniper.

The officers searched the home for possible evidence before leaving.

On Friday evening, Mwangaza broke her silence over the murder in a speech to the local Meru media.

She spoke for the first time about the gruesome murder that has sucked in her brother, who is being held for questioning by detectives.

She said detectives should be allowed to investigate and get to the truth of the matter.

“I don’t want to comment much on the murder of Sniper and we all want to know what happened. The matter is being investigated,” she said.

The DCI arrested her brother, Murangiri Kenneth Guantai and four others in connection with the murder and applied for him to be remanded in custody for 21 days, along with four other suspects, pending investigations.

According to the investigators, the deceased was lured by the five suspects through a phone call alleging that Governor Mwangaza wanted to meet him.

Sniper disappeared on December 2 before his body was discovered on December 16, 2023.

An autopsy examination conducted on the body of the deceased at the Marimanti Level 4 Hospital mortuary in Tharaka Nithi, Meru County, revealed that he died of strangulation.

Government pathologist Johansen Oduor said Sniper had marks on his neck and exhibited signs of a person who had lacked oxygen.

He also had fractured ribs and showed injuries on his head which suggested that he was strangled before being thrown into a river.