DCI Forms Special Team to Address Increased Cases of Femicide

The Director of DCI Mohamed Amin has formed a special squad that will focus on femicide cases.

The team of specially trained investigators from the DCI’s Homicide Directorate has firm instructions to diligently expedite investigations on serious sexual offenses and murder incidents involving women to put to an end the worrying trend of femicide in the country.

The team comprising criminal intelligence analysts and forensic experts, will also partner with other stakeholders to come up with swift and comprehensive preventive strategies to address this atrocious violation of human rights.

Amin vowed to avail all capability and resources at his disposal for the team to deliver on its mandate.

“These killings have cast a dark shadow over our safety and security endeavors; we must put this menace to end with remarkable speed and finality,” he emphasized.

Between the year 2021 and 2024, a total of 94 cases of killings of women and girls were reported to the DCI and a total of 65 suspects arraigned in various courts across the country in connection with the murders.

The team has been instructed to complete the pending investigations and ensure all those culpable are brought to book.

Amin has also made a passionate appeal to members the public to volunteer any information that could aid in investigations or assist in apprehension of perpetrators of these heinous acts through the toll free DCI hotline 0800722203.

He said there is a nexus between femicide and sexual violence.

“We know the perpetrators of these heinous crimes, let us expose them. Let us all join hands to defeat this evil.”

There has been perceived increase in killing of women in the country. The latest one was of university student Rita Waeni Muendo whose decapitated body was found in a dustbin after her murder.

The killer is yet to be arrested.