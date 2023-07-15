DCI Launches Probe Into Uasin Gishu County’s Finland Scholarship Saga

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has commenced investigations into allegations of fraud involving a scholarship program to Finland, spearheaded by the Uasin Gishu County government.

This follows numerous complaints by members of the public who claimed to have been defrauded millions of shillings in a scholarship program to the Scandinavian country, that failed to materialize.

Sleuths from DCI Headquarters are expected in the County between July 18-21, for a comprehensive probe, DCI Mohammed Amin said.

“All aggrieved victims are requested to present themselves at the DCI County Headquarters in Eldoret, on July 18 for statement recording and other investigative procedures in order to bring the suspects to book,” he said.

The victims are requested to bring all the relevant documents in their possession, related to the matter.

Governor Jonathan Bii has distanced himself from the saga and asked his predecessor and current Senator Jackson Mandago to come out and explain what happened.

Addressing the press in Eldoret town, Bii said no one should involve him in any emerging scam, and that those involved in misappropriating the scholarship funds should carry their cross.

According to the county boss, the programme was managed by an independent fund known as Uasin Gishu Overseas Education Trust, and not the county government per se, a discovery he said he made when he took office in August 2022.

Mandago who spoke earlier this week said he handed over the program to the current regime with more than Sh104 million in bank accounts under the education trust.

“As leaders, they didn’t have to run away from parents going to the extent of cutting a fence so that they escape,” said the former governor.

Some 200 students failed to travel to Finland for studies despite paying the money through the devolved unit.