DCI Officer in Suicide Incident at Headquarters Identified 

The police officer who died by suicide at the DCI headquarters in Nairobi has been identified as corporal Linus Muia Mutunga.

Mutunga, 59 was due for retirement end of this year. He had already been given his retirement papers. It is not clear if this contributed to his sudden move.

He was a driver attached to the DCI operations department at the time of the incident.

He shot himself in his car on Wednesday morning moments after he had reported to work.

The motive of the suicide is yet to be known.

His colleagues said he locked himself in the car and shot himself in the head.

He died instantly in the Wednesday October 11 incident.

His colleagues were alerted by the sound of the bullet from the parking lot of the operations section and on checking they found him dead. A cleaner at the yard was the first one to notice him.

His head had been burst by the bullet from his pistol. DCI boss Mohamed Amin, chief government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor visited the scene.

His body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Senior officers were in the office at the time of the incident.

This is the latest such incident to happen in the service. Last week, a senior officer died by suicide in his house in Utawala area, Nairobi.

As part of efforts to address the trend, police authorities have launched counselling services and the National Police Service Commission has established a unit and staffed it to attend to their demanding situation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...