fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    DCI Reveals Kware Massacre Suspect Confessed to Killing 42 Women

    Oki Bin OkiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has revealed that 42 bodies have been recovered from the Kware Dumpsite.

    Kware murders crime suspect Collins Jumaisha Halusha
    Kware murders crime suspect Collins Jumaisha Halusha

    DCI boss Mohamed Amin Monday said the suspected, after interrogation, revealed that he had killed 42 people.

    “The suspect confessed to having lured killed and disposed of a total of 42 female bodies,” the DCI boss said.

    He said that the bodies were all murdered between 2022 and as recently as July 11, 2024.

    The bodies were killed, wrapped and disposed of similarly.

    “The suspect alleged that the first victim was his wife, whom he strangled to death,” Amin said.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    President Ruto Announces Return of Kazi Mtaani

    DCI Reveals Kware Massacre Suspect Confessed to Killing 42 Women

     
    Suspect in Kware Murders Confessed to Killing Wife, Disposing of Body – DCI Amin

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X