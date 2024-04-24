DCI Say They are at Advanced Stages of Nabbing Rita Waeni Killer

The DCI Homicide detectives revealed Wednesday they are at advanced stages of investigation of the monstrous murder of university student Rita Waeni, 20, whose young life was ended on January 13 2024 by yet-to-be-arrested cold-blooded killer(s).

Before her tragic death, Rita, a third-year student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology was staying with her aunt at Syokimau in Nairobi, the home she left at 3pm on January 13, 2024, never to return alive.

Elaborate forensic analyses have so far been done by the investigating team, capturing the deceased’s last moments and linking probable suspects to her murder.

Further, detailed statements by persons of interest have been recorded and more data sourced from digital platforms to ensure that all leads to Rita’s killer(s) are utilized.

Unfortunately, the prime suspect in the murder, a man only captured by CCTV cameras walking Rita to her scene of death remains in the holes, and the DCI Homicide team is sparing no resource in his pursuit.

In its endeavor to expedite the delivery of justice to the young soul and provide closure to the family, the Homicide Directorate calls upon anyone who can identify the man whose images (though blurry) appear on this post, to come forward and share information that may assist in his arrest.

Although his identity remains unknown, it has been established that he first initiated communication with the late Waeni on October 2, 2023 through an Instagram account in the names of Carlton Maina (pseudo), a name that was later changed several times and finally pulled down immediately after the heinous murder.

The suspect is believed to have visited several hotels in Nairobi West in October 2023 and the Green House Airbnb located in Roysambu along TRM Drive on November 7 and November 11, 2023.

He is also believed to have criminal mind evidenced by his way of evading CCTV cameras. He is fluent in Swahili and English, and has knowledge of Nairobi and its environs.

After police released a video that captured the man believed to have Rita, detectives have been called to various places for raids. They include Kasarani and Ongata Rongai where suspects were picked up.

Police want the public to help them identifying the suspected killer. He was in white hat, black jeans and black pullover and white shoes in the video.

The murder happened on January 13, 2024 in Roysambu area, Nairobi. No arrest has been made over the incident.

Waeni was buried at her parents’ home in Mukimwani Village, Kisau location, Makueni County on February 5. Waeni was murdered on January 13, 2024, at a short accommodation apartment in Roysambu area, Nairobi, where her body was dismembered by the suspected killer.

The owner of the apartment told police the deceased’s perceived killer secured the room on Saturday, January 13 at 3 pm.

It was not until the next day that the discovery was made, after the caretaker reported finding suspicious polythene bags and a blood-soaked bed sheet on the staircase.

The family later came out to reveal that Waeni had left her aunt’s house in Syokimau to meet a friend. Officers who visited the scene found the dismembered body without a head, which was later found in a dam in Kiambu.

The head was identified by the family on January 25 during an autopsy procedure conducted by Chief Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor who stated that the findings indicated that Waeni died of strangulation before she was brutally dismembered by her killer.

The killer used a hacksaw in his mission. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) released Waeni’s body to her family on February 2, 2024, a family member said.

This was after the DNA tests also confirmed the head recovered belonged to the fourth year student. Among others, police link the murder to occultsm.