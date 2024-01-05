DCI Seeks More Time to Hold Five Suspects in Meru Blogger Sniper’s Murder Probe

Detectives are seeking 21 days to hold five suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Meru County-based blogger Daniel Muthiani alias Sniper.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the 21 days will enable them to conclude investigations, noting that more suspects are yet to be arrested.

“The investigations team is seeking vital information… more other suspects who were involved in the murder are yet to be arrested.”

According to the investigators, the deceased was lured by the five suspects through a phone call alleging that Governor Kawira Mwangaza wanted to meet him.

Sniper disappeared on December 2 before his body was discovered on December 16, 2023.

More suspects were Thursday arrested and grilled in Meru as part of the probe. They were expected in Nairobi for the court sessions.

An autopsy examination conducted on the body of the deceased at the Marimanti Level 4 Hospital mortuary in Tharaka Nithi, Meru County, revealed that he died of strangulation.

Government pathologist Johansen Oduor said Sniper had marks on his neck and exhibited signs of a person who had lacked oxygen.

He also had fractured ribs and showed injuries on his head which suggested that he was strangled before being thrown into a river.