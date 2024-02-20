DCI Seeks to Recruit More Officers to Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is seeking to recruit more personnel to its pool of criminal profiles.

They will be deployed to the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB). The critical unit formerly known as Criminal Intelligence Unit and based at the DCI headquarters in Kiambu County profiles offenders, and researches and analyses crimes across the country.

It also has branches in regions, counties and sub counties. The personnel there help in profiling of suspects.

A memo to police commanders, dated February 7, 2024, said candidates must be police officers and below age 40 and in the rank of a chief inspector and below.

They must have had no disciplinary case over the last three years and must have good drafting and communication skills.

Additionally, they must have attained a minimum of a C plain in either Swahili or English and an overall mean grade of C plain in their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams and passed the police law examination.

“Diploma/ degree holders in information technology or any other related field and with a valid driving license will have an added advantage,” the memo states.

The CRIB, established in 2018, offers advisories on crime trends and patterns, making it a critical data repository link in the general fight against criminal activities in the country.

Its advisory role is integral to crime management, as some of the major government decisions are informed by its findings.

The unit is seen as the backbone of intelligence-driven operations as it works with other special units across various security agencies.

It has in the past been credited with cracking high-profile cases. The theft of mobile phones is among the investigations on which the unit has been engaged.

They are tasked with narrowing down gaps fueling the exportation of stolen phones to neighbouring countries.

The squad is being revamped to enhance general operational issues in DCI. CRIB’s immediate former head, John Onyango was promoted to the deputy director of criminal investigations replacing Nicholas Ireri Kamwende, who retired.

Dennis Okadapau, the immediate former Director of Counter Violent Extremism (CVE), was appointed the new head of the CRIB, and David Cheruiyot, the immediate former Pangani Sub-county director of criminal investigations, named his successor.