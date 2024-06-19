DCI Upgrades Systems to Enable Applicants to Get Certificate of Good Conduct in a Day 

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has upgraded the Police Clearance Certificate system enhancing the production of the documents popularly known as Certificate of Good Conduct.

The move will now enable the processing speed of the certificates from the initial 14 days to one day, officials said.

This will effectively contribute to the clearance of the backlog while also matching the corresponding number of applications to those processed in a day.

This is after the Director of Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin Tuesday June 18 presided over the signing of a contract between the DCI and M/S Idemia Southern and Eastern Africa Limited that will enable the upgrading of the Police Clearance Certificate system from the currently used Automated Palm and Fingerprint Identification System (APFIS) to Multi Biometric Identification System (MBIS).

Amin said this upgrade comes as a response to mitigate legitimate concerns from members of the public regarding the delays experienced in the processing of the Police Clearance Certificates (PCC).

“The new system, MBIS will improve the processing speed of the certificates from the initial 14 days to one day, thus effectively contributing to the clearance of the backlog while also matching the corresponding number of applications to those processed in a day,” he said.

Additionally, he said, the new system is fully bolstered to support livescans of the PCC applications in 52 Huduma Centres across the Country, at the DCI Headquarters and police stations.

This feature will tremendously reduce paperwork in the whole process of acquisition of a Police Clearance Certificate.

Moreover, while the old system was only able to store two million criminal records, the new system has a storage capacity of up to 10 million, the managers said.

Amin affirmed his confidence that the new system will address the concerns arising from delayed processing of the Police Clearance Certificates.

He further emphasized the directorate’s commitment to offer this service with utmost dedication.

He said applicants no longer need to book fingerprinting dates on the eCitizen portal, but must select their preferred fingerprinting centres based on convenience.

More so, to avoid instances of return to sender, applicants are reminded to ensure that the ID card copies attached to the filled application forms are well duplicated, with attention to the thumbprint impression.

Some applicants say they have been waiting for the documents for up to seven months.

The DCI is now rushing to clear the backlog.

The Police Clearance Certificates are crucial for many who for instance need jobs and want to travel to some countries.