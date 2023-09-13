DCI Warns of Human Smuggling Racket via JKIA

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) revealed people are being smuggled out of the country through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a memo dated September 6, DCI’s Anti Terrorism Police Unit at the JKIA said the alleged smuggling is taking place with the help of airport staff.

“This office has noted with a lot of concern that people are being smuggled in and out of the country through JKIA with the assistance of airport staff,” said the memo.

Detectives noted that the staff allegedly involved in the smuggling are from the National Police Service, Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), airline personnel, and Immigration Personnel.

“This serves as a warning to all agencies named to desist from the practice. Legal action will be taken on anyone caught.”

This comes in the wake of concerns from a number of countries that JKIA is now the leading origin of smuggled people.

Some of them have since been sent back to Kenya and back to their countries of origin.

The warning by DCI comes after a video of an immigration officer telling a man believed to be from Uganda that he cannot secure a visa to Canada from Kenya was posted on X.

He added that for the Ugandan citizen to be allowed to travel to Canada through Kenya, he needs to secure a Canadian visa in his country, as it is not possible to secure the same through Kenya.

“We have a memo that we cannot allow anybody from any other country to travel through Kenya to Canada.”

Canada is one of the leading recipients of the smuggled people.

