DDG Net Worth: Unveiling The YouTuber Turned Music Mogul

DDG, an adept rapper, singer-songwriter, and influential YouTuber, has amassed a substantial net worth of $2 million through his multifaceted career journey.

Early Years

Born as Darryl Dwayne Granberry on October 10, 1997, in Pontiac, Michigan, DDG’s early passion for music blossomed in the studio where his father worked as an audio engineer. Graduating as class valedictorian from the International Tech Academy, DDG briefly attended Central Michigan University before deciding to embark on a full-time career as a YouTuber.

YouTube Stardom

DDG’s ascent to fame initiated in 2015 when he ventured into YouTube, crafting engaging content such as vlogs, pranks, and gaming videos. His diverse channels, including DDG, the DDG Family, PontiacMadeDDG VLOGS, and Zooted Music, collectively boast over 10 million subscribers and a staggering 1.2 billion views.

DDG Songs

DDG’s foray into music gained momentum with early releases like “Big Boat” and “Givenchy.” Notably, his single “Moonwalking in Calabasas,” unleashed in 2020, achieved massive success, amassing over 200 million streams and marking his entry into the Billboard Hot 100.

The artist’s musical prowess led to a significant record deal with Epic Records, and he co-founded his label, Zooted Music, in 2020, further solidifying his presence in the music industry.

DDG Albums

DDG’s musical journey encompasses EPs like “Take Me Serious” (2018) and “Sorry 4 the Hold Up” (2019). His debut studio album, “Valedictorian” (2019), featured the certified-Gold single “Arguments.” The momentum continued with the 2021 mixtape “Die 4 Respect” alongside OG Parker, reaching number 61 on the Billboard 200.

In 2022, DDG unleashed his second studio album, “It’s Not Me It’s You,” featuring singles like “Elon Musk” with Gunna and “9 Lives” with Polo G and NLE Choppa. These releases showcased DDG’s versatility and solidified his position in the hip-hop scene.

DDG Boxing

DDG’s ventures extend beyond music and YouTube, as he stepped into the world of amateur boxing. His debut match against Nate Wyatt in 2021 culminated in victory, reinforcing his prowess outside the entertainment realm.

DDG Girlfriend

In the realm of personal life, DDG made headlines in 2022 as he entered a relationship with Halle Bailey, the acclaimed singer-songwriter, and one-half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle.

DDG Net Worth

DDG Net Worth IS $2 million. His journey from YouTube sensation to music icon exemplifies entrepreneurial acumen and creative versatility, underscoring his wealth.