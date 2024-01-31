Deadline Day Drama: Quiet Transfer Window Sparks Last-Minute Deals Across Europe

As the final hours of the 2024 winter transfer window wind down, the Premier League is gearing up for Thursday’s 11 p.m. GMT / 6 p.m. ET deadline. Although the transfer market across Europe has been relatively subdued, a few clubs are still looking to finalize deals before the window closes.

This January has marked the quietest transfer window in the Premier League’s recent history, with the total spending among the 20 clubs falling below £100 million. The shift is attributed to the looming threat of breaching the league’s profitability and sustainability rules, particularly after Everton’s 10-point deduction in November for exceeding spending limits.

Despite the frugal atmosphere, some noteworthy transfers have taken place. Barcelona secured the services of 18-year-old striker Vitor Roque for €40 million, while Bayern Munich spent €30 million on Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey. Additionally, Atlético Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester City completed deals for promising talents.

Loan deals have dominated the market, with players like Jadon Sancho, Timo Werner, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Reguilón, Goncalo Guedes, Ben Brereton Díaz, and David Datro Fofana making temporary moves.

As the deadline approaches, all eyes are on potential moves for Chelsea‘s Conor Gallagher and Borussia Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna. Gallagher, despite coach Mauricio Pochettino’s insistence on his importance, might be offloaded due to contractual considerations. Tottenham is reportedly interested in the £50 million-rated midfielder.

Borussia Dortmund’s Reyna, a target for Nottingham Forest, Fiorentina, and Marseille, could potentially make a loan move.

Aston Villa is looking to strengthen its attacking options with a move for Middlesbrough’s Morgan Rogers, while Newcastle United is focused on retaining key players amid interest from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

In LaLiga, Real Madrid and Barcelona are unlikely to make significant moves, with both clubs grappling with long-term injuries. Barcelona, however, may explore affordable, short-term options following injuries to key players.

Ligue 1 has seen more activity, with Lyon making notable signings and pursuing additional reinforcements. Marseille could be an interesting club to watch as they aim to balance their books after multiple recruitments.

In Serie A and the Bundesliga, the transfer market has been relatively quiet, with smaller teams preparing for potential last-minute deals. Eintracht Frankfurt and VfL Wolfsburg are vying for a loan deal for PSG’s Hugo Ekitike, while RB Leipzig, SC Freiburg, and VfB Stuttgart are also in the mix for various players.

As the clock ticks down, the transfer landscape remains dynamic, with clubs across Europe looking to make strategic moves before the window slams shut. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Thursday’s deadline day.