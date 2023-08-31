Deadly Johannesburg Building Fire Claims 74 Lives, Including 12 Children

A tragic fire swept through a five-story building in Johannesburg, claiming the lives of at least 74 people, including 12 children, and leaving more than 50 others injured.

The incident occurred at a city center building that had been abandoned but was being occupied by homeless individuals. The cause of the blaze remains uncertain.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his sorrow over the “unprecedented” incident and referred to it as a “tragedy.” Ramaphosa commended the swift response of emergency services, who arrived at the scene just 10 minutes after the fire was reported.

He also pledged support for those affected, including temporary accommodations and counseling for those in need.

The fire impacted around 200 families, prompting Johannesburg officials to make efforts to provide suitable housing arrangements. Displaced survivors will be offered temporary accommodation for three days, and the human settlements department will assist in finding appropriate housing solutions thereafter.

Investigations into the fire’s cause continue, Ramaphosa emphasized the need to address housing challenges in the inner city. The incident has underscored the urgent need for improved housing conditions to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The affected building was previously owned by the city of Johannesburg but had fallen into the hands of criminal cartels. Firefighters managed to rescue some occupants from the building, although the fire left the structure severely damaged. Emergency services, including disaster management officials, worked tirelessly to provide relief to survivors and recover bodies from the scene.

The tragedy sheds light on the larger issue of “hijacked” buildings in the city, where criminal gangs illegally take over structures and charge rent to occupants. Many of these buildings are used by undocumented migrants, including those from other African countries, seeking shelter.

Lebogang Maile, responsible for housing in the province, acknowledged the chronic housing problem in the area, with over 1.2 million people in need of suitable accommodations. Officials are considering strategies to address the issue of hijacked buildings across the city and provide better housing solutions.

In response to the tragedy, many South Africans condemned online xenophobic attacks against the victims and survivors of the fire. The incident has highlighted the need for collective efforts to prevent such incidents and improve living conditions for vulnerable communities.

