Deal with Power Failures – Ruto Tells Energy Ministry

The Ministry of Energy has been directed to comprehensively deal with the challenge of power failure.

President William Ruto, who chaired the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, said frequent power outages were hurting Kenya’s investment profile.

The Cabinet discussed the matter extensively and resolved that the transmission line system should be unbundled so that power failure in one part does not affect the entire country.

To deal with overloading of transmission lines that causes outages, the Bomet-Narok line will be built with €400 million (Sh66 billion) from the African Development Bank.

The line, which was funded in 2016, has not been built due to legal disputes.

Additionally, a €1.2 billion (Sh200 billion) KenGen solar power project at the Seven Forks Dam will provide a safeguard against power failure.

The 42MW project has a huge battery storage and when power fails, the stored energy kicks in.

Additionally, the project helps to save hydro-power at the five dams that make up the Seven Forks. There have been four major power blackouts in the country this year causing major uproar. This is likely to happen again, officials warned amid revelations of plans of power rationing.

The Cabinet was informed that negotiations on the Kenya-European Union Economic Partnership Agreement have been completed.

This is expected to be signed next week.

The agreement, giving Kenya more access to the European Union market, will also be taken to Parliament for ratification.

The agreement is the most ambitious European Union deal with any African country in terms of climate protection and labour rights.

The agreement has been long in coming, with the negotiations having started in 2002.

In 2016, efforts to have the East African Community countries sign together failed.

On the El Nino rains, the Cabinet was also briefed on the response.

The government’s response in mitigating the effects of floods was commended for being well-coordinated and effective.

The National Government has worked with counties, the Kenya Red Cross and other humanitarian organisations to provide food, rescue and relocate displaced people.

The Cabinet was also informed that Comesa has once again extended Kenya’s sugar import quotas, which were ending this year.

However, this is the last time the extension will be given.

The Cabinet also discussed various papers, including: The National Agricultural Insurance Policy, The National Extension Services Policy, The Draft Languages of Kenya Policy, The National Forest Policy, Commuter Rail Improvement and Food Systems Resilience Project.