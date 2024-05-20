Dean Cain, an American actor, has a net worth of $10 million. He is best known for his portrayal of Clark Kent and Superman on the television series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.” Cain has also hosted several shows, including “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!,” “Bloopers,” and “Masters of Illusion,” and appeared on the sports drama series “Hit the Floor.” Throughout his career, Cain has been involved in various other films and television shows, such as “Rat Race,” “Out of Time,” and “Supergirl.”

Dean Cain Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth July 31, 1966 Place of Birth Mount Clemens, Michigan Nationality American Profession Presenter, Actor, Film Producer, Film Director, Voice Actor, Screenwriter, Television Producer

Early Life

Dean Cain was born Dean George Tanaka on July 31, 1966, in Mount Clemens, Michigan. His mother, actress Sharon Thomas, and his biological father, U.S. serviceman Roger Tanaka, separated before Cain was born. Of Japanese, Welsh, Irish, and French-Canadian descent, Cain moved with his mother and older brother to Los Angeles shortly after his birth. In 1969, his mother married filmmaker Christopher Cain, who adopted Dean and his brother. The family later moved to Malibu, where Cain attended Santa Monica High School and excelled as an athlete. Cain went on to Princeton University, where he set a school record with 12 interceptions as a free safety on the football team. He graduated in 1988 with a BA in history.

Dean Cain Career

Cain initially signed with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills after graduating, but a knee injury ended his football career prematurely. He then turned to screenwriting and acting, appearing in commercials and TV shows such as “A Different World” and “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

Superman Success and Television Career

Cain’s breakthrough came in 1993 when he starred as Clark Kent/Superman on “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.” The show, co-starring Teri Hatcher as Lois Lane, ran for four seasons from 1993 to 1997, attracting an average of 15 million viewers per episode at its peak. After this success, Cain appeared in several TV movies, including “Rag and Bone,” “Futuresport,” and “Dogboys.” He began hosting “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” in 1999 and continued to star in various TV films and series, such as “The Runaway,” “Gentle Ben,” “The Glow,” and “Dragon Fighter.”

From 2003 to 2004, Cain appeared in “The Division” and later in “Clubhouse.” His other television credits include “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “CSI: Miami,” “Smallville,” “Las Vegas,” and “Burn Notice.” In 2012, he began hosting “Bloopers,” and in 2013, he took on a main role in the VH1 sports drama “Hit the Floor.” Cain also competed in reality game shows like “Stars Earn Stripes” and “The Choice.” Since 2014, he has hosted “Masters of Illusion,” and from 2015 to 2017, he appeared as Jeremiah Danvers in “Supergirl.” His many Christmas-themed TV movies include “A Christmas Wedding,” “The Dog Who Saved Christmas,” and “The Case for Christmas.”

Film Career

Cain debuted in the 1976 film “Elmer” and had a significant role in his father’s 1984 film “The Stone Boy.” His major film role came in 1997 with “Best Men,” followed by “The Broken Hearts Club” in 2000. Other notable films include “Flight of Fancy,” “Rat Race,” “Out of Time,” “Lost,” and “September Dawn.” In 2010, Cain appeared in nine films, including “Abandoned” and “Bed & Breakfast.” His other movie credits include “Heaven’s Door,” “Vendetta,” “The Incantation,” and “Madness in the Method.”

Personal Life and Politics

Cain dated actress Brooke Shields while attending Princeton and was later engaged to singer Mindy McCready. He has a son, Christopher, with Spanish model Samantha Torres.

A registered Republican, Cain supported John McCain in 2008, Rick Perry in 2012, and Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. He has faced criticism for his political endorsements and comments on social media.

Real Estate

In 1997, Dean Cain bought a 35-acre property in Basalt, Colorado, for $725,000, later selling it for $3.6 million in 2015. In 2004, he purchased a Malibu home for $2.6 million, selling it in May 2023 for $6.25 million. That same month, he bought a home in Henderson, Nevada, for $4 million.

Dean Cain Net Worth

