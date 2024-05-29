Death Penalty: Countries That Still Execute People

The use of the death penalty rose to its highest level in nearly a decade in 2023, an Amnesty International report showed Wednesday — but nearly three-quarters of the countries in the world no longer put people to death.

And while Iran toppled the grim table of most recorded executions last year with at least 853 hangings, China is believed to be by far the biggest executioner with Amnesty estimating it executes “thousands” each year in secret.