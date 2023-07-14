Death Toll from Anti-government Protests Rises to 17 After Four Bodies Recovered

Four bodies have been discovered in Nairobi, bringing the total number of deaths from the anti-government protests to 17.

The majority of the victims had sustained gunshot wounds.

According to the police, Raphael Shigali, the Nairobi Open bantamweight champion, was one of the victims. Witnesses said Shigali was killed on Wednesday morning along Jogoo Road during the demos.

Maringo MCA Patrick Macharia claimed that he had trained with the deceased hours earlier at the Safaricom playground in Hamza.

They later found him along Jogoo Road with blood oozing from his head. The deceased was rushed to Metropolitan Hospital for treatment.

In Mukuru slums, 43-year-old Bernard Kilonzi, succumbed after he was hit in the chest with a teargas canister, while in Majengo, residents dropped a dead body with stab wounds at the area police station.

Over at City Stadium, police discovered a body of a man with chest injuries.

The opposition on Thursday declared a five-day mourning period in honour of those killed during the protests.

Led by ODM leader Raila Odinga, the Azimio brigade pledged to support the bereaved families financially and thereafter resume demos on July 19.

“We have made a decision to observe five days of mourning and solidarity with the victims and their families during which we will try our level best to mobilize support to help lessen the burden on the families of victims,” DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa said.