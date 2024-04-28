Death Toll Crosses 90 As 11 Bodies Collected Following Heavy Rains 

Authorities are warning of more deaths and destruction of property following heavy rains being experienced in the country.

This is after at least 11 fresh bodies were Saturday April 27 evening collected from separate scenes in the country following heavy rains.

There are fears the numbers could be more.

This is because there many bodies that are missing after being swept by the raging waters.

Police said following heavy rains experienced on Saturday, the figures could rise and that many more are displaced.

Nairobi was badly affected by the Saturday rains.

Inspector General of police Japhet Koome said they have dispatched more personnel to various roads to help in directing motorists and other users.

He urged motorists and other road users to be cautious ahead of the reopening of schools this week.

The new bodies were collected in Ilasit, Kajiado County where the body of a woman was found at the banks of river Mararoi, in Kalama, Machakos County where a man was swept by water at River Kimutwa and in Kathonzweni area, Makueni where the body of a man was found on the river banks of River Athi.

Police said they recovered the lorry that was swept by raging water at Sultan Hamud on Friday and nine bodies. They include six women and three men.

More people including the lorry driver are missing.

In Kitui’s Kathukini a body of a man was found floating along Nzeu River in Kyangunga Sub-Location within Kakusi village.

The body had visible physical injuries believed to have been as a result of collision with the stones in the river.

In Ruaraka area, Nairobi, the body of one Francis Watuku, 30 who was reported missing on April 23 was found in water in Laundry area in Babadogo.

In Embu’s Gachoka area, the body of a girl aged 10 was retrieved from a water pan which is about 100 meters away from their home.

In Laikipia’s Rumuruti area, the body of a 12 year old boy was found in a dam where he was swimming after suspected drowning.

In Narok, a girl aged 18 drowned in Enkare Narok River while fetching firewood, police said.

In Bomet’s Konoin area, a man drowned in Itare river in Cheptingting Sub-Location, Koiwa Location.

In Nairobi’s Soweto area, the body of Moses Chege, 40 was recovered from a flooded road in Gorofa Saba Bridge.

The bodies were moved to the mortuaries pending identification and autopsy, police said.

The government has scaled up measures to mitigate disaster caused by the ongoing enhanced rains and floods, even as the meteorological department warned that heavy rainfall will continue.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Friday said the government has made several interventions such as financial allocation of Sh4 billion for immediate response to the rain’s havoc.

He added that 131,179 people have been affected by the rains and that contingency plans have been developed to enhance the coordination of the emergency response.

He further asked Kenyans to stop daring nature and be responsible during the rainy season.

“We appeal to Kenyans to be responsible for their own lives and safety. Do not dare nature. In some instances, we have seen people being adventurous and daring to cross swollen rivers. We urge Kenyans to exercise caution and be responsible for their own lives. They must know they carry the aspirations of their families,” he said.

To those living in areas prone to landslides and near Kiambere Water Dam, Gachagua asked them to relocate to safer grounds.

Other interventions, he said, include resettlement of displaced families, restoration of bridges washed away by the raging waters, repair of critical infrastructure, activation of the National Disaster Response Centre and distribution of food, non-food and pharmaceutical items to the affected families.